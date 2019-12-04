All-new Triumph Tiger 900 range revealed: Tiger 800 replacement now sharper and more capable!

The all-new Triumph Tiger 900 range has finally been revealed and the new line up now consists of six motorcycles. The range gets the Tiger 900 as the base variant, Tiger 900 GT, GT Low and GT Pro being the touring trims and the Tiger 900 Rally and the 900 Rally Pro are the off-road biased variants. Take a look at the Tiger 900 and you will notice the sleeker styling at first. The bike now gets sharp-looking LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The new Triumph Tiger 900 draws power from a new 888cc three-cylinder engine that develops 9 percent more power in the mid-range and has a peak output of 95hp. The peak torque figure has also gone up at 87Nm. Gearbox is a six-speed unit and gets a slip and assist clutch.

The electronics package of the new Triumph Tiger 900 range get up to six riding modes with the base variant getting only two. The Off-road and Off-road Pro modes get an anti-stall feature as well that increases the idle revs which eventually prevent stalling. The GT Pro and Rally Pro variants get an additional bi-directional quickshifter. The two bikes also come with heated seats along with a tyre pressure monitoring system. The new Triumph Tiger GT and Rally trims get an optimised cornering ABS for better safety.

The road-going variants get a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel. On the other hand, the Rally and the Rally Pro have been fitted with 21-inch spoked wheels up front. Also, the bikes have been fitted with a large 20-litre fuel tank to support the long hauls. The Tiger 900 price is out and the figure is £9,500 that translates to Rs 8.85 lakh. As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 range is expected to be launched here sometime early next year. Being the Tiger 800 replacement, the new Tiger 900 will demand a significant premium over the price of the former.