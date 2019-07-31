All-new 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R, Rocket 3 GT unveiled: To rival Ducati Diavel 1260

If you have been waiting for the new generation Triumph Rocket 3, well, the time has come finally! The British motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the Rocket 3 in two versions namely Rocket 3 R and the Rocket 3 GT. As the name suggests, the Rocket 3 R is the roadster variant of Triumph's flagship cruiser while the Rocket 3 GT is the touring biased variant. Earlier, Triumph Motorcycles introduced a TFC (Triumph Factory Custom) variant - a limited edition variant that has already been sold out. The new Rocket 3 is a major departure compared to the outgoing model and it looks brute, to say the least, doing justice for a flagship.

Both variants of the new 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 draw power from a massive 2500cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing 163hp of power along with an earth-shattering torque of 221Nm. With this, the Rocket 3 retains its tag of having of having the world's largest engine on a mass-production motorcycle. The new 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 gets a new chassis and swingarm and the new model accounts for a considerable lesser weight compared to the outgoing model, 40 kgs lesser to be precise. While the Rocket 3 R tips the scales at 291 kg as the total dry weight, the Rocket 3 GT weighs a bit higher at 294 kg.

As the Rocket 3 GT has been made specifically for touring, it gets forward set footpegs along with more cushioning on the seats for better comfort during long hauls. As far as features go, the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 comes with the company's latest-generation colored TFT display. The bike gets an all LED lighting system while hill hold control comes as standard. Optional accessories on the new Rocket 3 include an integrated GoPro control system, navigation powered by Google, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity along with My Triumph app for Android and iOS.

The new 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 will make its way to Indian shores sometime in early 2020. Triumph's flagship cruiser will go up against the Ducati Diavel 1260 that will be launched in India next month. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!