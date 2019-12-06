All-new 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 launched in India: Costs equivalent to Honda Civic

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the all-new Rocket 3 in India at a price of Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Well, to put things into perspective, that price is almost equivalent to a brand new Honda Civic. The bike has been launched in Goa just a day before Asia's biggest bike fest - India Bike Week kicks off. Globally available in two variants namely the Rocket 3 R and the Rocket 3 GT, only the former has made its way to Indian shores as of now and the latter might be launched at a later stage. Now coming to the most interesting part, the new 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 draws power from a massive 2500cc, three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The liquid-cooled engine is the biggest unit fitted on a mass-production motorcycle.

The motor is good for producing a maximum power output of 167hp while the peak torque accounts for an earth-shattering 221Nm. The engine itself is 18kgs lighter compared to the previous model and overall, the bike is a significant 40kg lighter. The weight saving on the engine has been achieved all thanks to a new crankcase assembly, balancer shaft, and lubrication system. The suspension system of the bike comprises of Showa USD forks up front along with a rear Showa monoshock. Braking duties are taken care of with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 300mm disc brake at the rear.

The newly launched Triumph Rocket 3 primarily goes up against the likes of the Ducati Diavel in the power cruiser territory with the latter being priced at Rs 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the Rocket 3 is s 2 lakh cheaper compared to the previous model.

