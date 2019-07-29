All-new 2020 Triumph Daytona 765 to be unveiled on August 23rd: Fastest Daytona ever!

Triumph Motorcycles will finally unveil its highly awaited Daytona 765 at the Silverstone Race weekend on August 23rd. The bike will be called the Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 Limited edition and only 765 units will enter production. The new generation Triumph Daytona 765 will draw power from a 765cc, inline-three cylinder engine that powers the Street Triple RS. It is the same engine that Triumph developed further and is supplying in Moto2 championship as the official engine supplier starting 2019 season. Triumph has confirmed that the upcoming Daytona Moto2 765 limited edition will be the most powerful Daytona ever.

The engine on the Street Triple RS is good for churning out a maximum power output of 123hp while on the Moto2 version, it develops 136hp. On the production-spec Daytona 765, this engine is expected to produce 130hp. In terms of design and styling, the new generation Triumph Daytona doesn't seem like a major departure compared to the outgoing 675cc model. The front profile of the motorcycle remains almost identical and so is the frame and swingarm. One can notice that the Daytona Moto2 765 Limited Edition model will get a single seat and hence if you are thinking to take a pillion along, well, the Daytona won't be able to do that for you.

The bike will get a coloured TFT instrument cluster just like the one that we have seen on the new Street Triple RS. The upcoming Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 limited edition will primarily go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in the segment. Deliveries for the new Daytona are expected to commence by March next year. Now, what remains to be seen how many units of the Daytona are allocated for the customers in India out of the total 765. As the new Daytona Moto2 765 limited edition is a highly awaited model with a limited production run, be ready with your cheque books if you are planning to bring home one!

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.