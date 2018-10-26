All-new 2019 Triumph Speed Twin revealed ahead of EICMA debut

Images of the all-new Triumph 2019 Speed Twin have been leaked by an international dealer. The new 2019 Triumph Speed Twin takes design inspiration from the smaller displacement Street Twin but looks bolder and brawnier than the latter. The motorcycle in the image can be seen with a dual tone fuel tank along with bar end mirrors that give it a lot of character. The bike also gets clear lens LED turning winkers and the tail lamp is also expected to be LED. The upcoming 2019 Triumph Speed Twin will get alloy wheels and will be the first bike in the company's Bonneville line up to not get wired wheels. The new Speed Twin will join Triumph's Bonneville Classic line up and will demand a significant premium in terms of price over the Street Twin.

Powering the upcoming Triumph Speed Twin will be the same 1200cc, parallel twin engine that powers the higher displacement Bonnies and the recently unveiled Scrambler 1200. The engine on the new Speed Twin is expected to produce power and torque outputs of close to 80 bhp and 105 Nm. The motorcycle that will also get a ride by wire technology to ensure a crisp throttle response along with a seamless power delivery. The bike gets a twin pod instrument cluster that is expected to have an analog-digital layout. The new model has been snapped with dual disc brakes up front along with a single disc brake at the rear that will further come linked to a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety.

The new 2019 Triumph Speed Twin will make its global debut at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy next month. As far as India launch is concerned, the new Speed Twin is expected to make its way here during the initial months of 2019. More details on the new 2019 Triumph Speed Twin expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Munroe Motors (Facebook)