All-new 2019 BMW S1000RR teased ahead of EICMA debut: Key changes on litre-class German supersport

BMW Motorrad has just dropped a teaser video of its upcoming 2019 S1000RR. The all-new model will make debut at the EICMA that is set to start from 6th November. The teaser video starts with a truck container after which the container gets placed on the ground and the new S1000RR comes out. Not much about the motorcycle is visible in the footage except for the symmetrical dual projector headlamps having LED DRLs but a radical change in the design and styling is evident, all thanks to the previous spy images. One of the most significant visual changes on the new 2019 BMW S1000RR, as already mentioned is the symmetrical headlamps that will replace the asymmetrical units. While some may have not liked the existing units, these came across as a signature highlight for the supersport Beemer. The fairing with gill-like vents has been carried forward to the 2019 model as well.

Watch 2019 BMW S1000RR teaser video here:

The majority of components on the new 2019 BMW S1000RR like engine, frame and suspension have been built completely from the ground up and hence, one can clearly see that the new S1000RR with some drastic changes is on its way. While the power output and other engine details have not been revealed yet, the revised engine will produce well over 200 bhp and will see some performance oriented changes. Apart from that, the electronics package of the new 2019 BMW S1000RR is expected to see some enhancements to offer more safety and more rider friendliness than the outgoing model.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2019 BMW S1000RR is expected to make its way here sometime in the second half of next year. The BMW S1000RR is one of the most respected motorcycles in the litre-class supersport territory and the bike has already made multiple world championships to its name. The new model, being completely designed and worked upon from scratch will only take things up a notch and hence, we can already see many rivals of the new S1000RR begging for mercy.

More on this very soon, so stay tuned with us!