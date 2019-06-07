All-new 2019 BMW S1000RR teased again: Yamaha R1 challenger launch likely this month

The all-new 2019 BMW S1000RR has been teased again on the brand's social media platforms for India. The launch of the supersport might take place this month. The 2019 BMW S1000RR made global debut at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy last year. The new model is a major departure not just in terms of design but performance and features as well. Starting with how the new S1000RR looks, the 2019 model ditches the signature symmetrical headlamps up front. The bike now gets full LED headlamps with LED DRLs that look stunning in the dark. Overall, the bike is now compact and the total weight has also gone down by a good 11 kg.

In terms of features, the new 2019 BMW S1000RR gets a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster, dynamic traction control, hill start assist, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation and Shift Assist pro. Powering the new 2019 BMW S1000RR is a newly developed 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 204 bhp and 113 Nm. The engine gets BMW ShiftCam technology that changes the valve timing and stroke length on the intake side in order to deliver more accessible power throughout the rev range. With the new and heavily revised engine, the company has managed to save 4 kg weight compared to the previous motor.

Once launched, the new 2019 BMW S1000RR will rub shoulders against the likes of the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Yamaha YZF-R1 in the high-end litre-class supersport territory. Expect the price of the new model to be significantly higher than that of the outgoing one due to the added features on offer. More details on the new S1000RR to spill in the coming days, so stay tuned for all the action.

