All-electric Royal Enfield launch next year: Here’s what we know so far

Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch an all-electric bike next year and is currently working on two platforms. Here’s more.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Image credit: Rideapart

You know electric vehicles are the future when the world’s oldest motorcycle manufacturer is planning on launching an electric vehicle. That’s right, Royal Enfield is working on an all-electric motorcycle prototype that will be ready this year and the final product will be ready for a market launch next year.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that Royal Enfield is working on two electric motorcycle platforms, one in-house, and the other in collaboration with a Spanish electric vehicle startup called Stark Motorcycle, which currently sells the Varg EV. The off-road motorcycle made by the Spanish company makes 80 horsepower, weighs 110kg, and offers 6 hours of riding time with 2 hours of charging.

Coming back to the all-electric Royal Enfield, the motorcycle will not be a performance-oriented EV but rather something that will follow the brand’s reputation of making laid-back motorcycles. However, RE’s collaboration with Stark could bring up something interesting, an electric adventure motorcycle, perhaps?

The new electric Royal Enfields will be built at the company’s Vallam Vadagal plant on the outskirts of Chennai for the time being and will shift to a new plant in Cheyyar, once it’s ready by 2025.

First published on: 12-04-2023 at 11:13 IST