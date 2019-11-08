Kawasaki Ninja 300 to go all-electric with 100 km range and here’s how it might look

Rumours regarding the launch of all-electric Kawasaki Ninja 300 have been doing rounds on the internet for long. Finally, the company has put these to rest by showcasing the EV project at the ongoing 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. Interestingly, Kawasaki electric vehicle development team has also released a video of the upcoming electric Ninja and it looks like the Ninja 300 from every angle. The front fairing of the motorcycle, brakes, suspension and even the wheels look the same as the ones on the baby Ninja. However, a big change on the electric Ninja 300 is that it will come bolted on a trellis frame compared to the diamond type frame on the IC engine powered Ninja 300.

The images of the EV project showcased at the EICMA 2019 suggest that the frame of the electric Ninja will house a humongous battery pack while the electric motor will be located just below it. Unlike a single-speed transmission on most of the electric vehicles, this one will feature a conventional transmission system that should make the experience of riding an electric bike even richer. In the video, one can also see the thumb-operated energy recovery system. The prototype can be seen with an LCD screen while the production model might feature a fully coloured TFT instrumentation.

We also expect to see a fast DC charger with the electric Ninja 300 that should charge the EV for a decent range within just a couple of hours. The company has confirmed that the bike will get the performance of a mid-size displacement model and will have a 100 km range. Also, the top speed is expected to be a respectable triple-digit number in terms of an EV. Kawasaki has stated that it is working on the next generation powertrains since the year 2000 and we hope that the company will not make us wait any longer for its electric motorcycle. The all-electric Kawasaki Ninja 300 might make global debut at the next year's edition of EICMA and we are expecting some exciting details to spill alongside. Keeping in mind the electric transition in India, we don't any major reason why Kawasaki will delay bringing this 'green' Ninja to our shores soon after its global debut.

