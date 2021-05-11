Akrapovic’s new slip-on exhaust for 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa makes it more powerful, lighter: All details

The new exhaust system by Akrapovic for the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has the same noise level as the stock unit.

By:Updated: May 11, 2021 7:57 PM

 

Akrapovic has recently announced a new slip-on exhaust system for the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The new titanium exhaust system not only looks sleeker than the stock unit but is also lighter, by 3.9 kg to be precise. The new set-up comes with a black titanium outer sleeve along with high-grade stainless steel link pipes. On the other hand, end caps along with the heat shields have been made from carbon fibre that helps in weight saving. Now, the good thing here is the fact apart from decreasing the weight, the said exhaust system also helps in increasing the power and torque of the motorcycle. In order to be precise, if you fit the new Akrapovic system, you will get an additional 1.6 hp of power along with 1.9 Nm of torque.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340cc, inline-four engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. In its stock form, the bike is good for 190 hp of power while the peak torque is rated at 150 Nm. The new exhaust system by Akrapovic is Euro5 compliant that automatically makes it meet BS6 emission norms too. Also, the company claims that the new system makes the same noise level as the stock unit at 91.9 dB. The time of installation of this new Akrapovic exhaust system is 45 minutes as per the company.

It has to be noted that Akrapovic has not announced this exhaust system for India and hence, people planning to buy it here may or may not have to wait a bit longer. For those of you wondering how the new Akrapovic system for the Busa sounds, you can hear it on the company’s official website. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Also, would you be fitting an Akrapovic to your Hayabusa, if given a chance? Do let us know in the comments section.

