AK-47 maker Kalashnikov builds electric motorcycle ‘Izh’ for Vladimir Putin’s motorcade!

Kalashnikov is a name that most relate to weapons, especially the notoriously famous AK-47 assault rifle. It is mostly known for its quality to be able to work in any condition. The brand, however, now reviving the production of Izh motorcycles which was shut down in 2008. While Rostec will be overseeing the manufacturing of the motorcycle, the chief designer is the Kalashnikov Concern. The all-black concept motorcycle called Izh completed testing on a Formula One racetrack in Sochi, Russia last year. The electric powered Izh was also handed to Moscow Police to test in real-world conditions.

A prototype of the Izh model was presented recently at the 'Russia Looking to the Future' exhibition in the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall. The Izh has been demonstrated to the Russian President Vladimir Putin and will form part of his motorcade in 2019.

The 'Korteczh' (motorcade), of course, also includes luxurious bulletproof limos. According to the Rostec CEO, the Korteczh project line may also include mini-vans, SUVs and sedans in the future. The first batch of Kalashnikov's Izh motorcycles will be produced this year.

The new model features a cruiser style appeal with a futuristic outlook with the streamlined shapes, large casings on wheels and an elongated silhouette. It is capable of doing speeds of up to 250 km/h and weighs 510 kg.

The length of the motorcycle is about 3 metres. While the weight exceeds half a ton, the electric motor makes up with instant delivery of torque enabling it to shoot from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

According to an RT report, the company is also considering putting the Izh into mass production. “We have shown the prototype, and our current goal is to create a truly innovative product, in accordance with all safety regulations,” CEO Sergei Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Saturday.