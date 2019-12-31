Bajaj banks on marketing, features to rev up entry-level bike sales

To get a bigger chunk of the market pie, Bajaj Auto has carved out a strategy to become more visible in the commuter and executive bikes segment, which includes more product launches and upgrades in the next two to three years and adoption of an aggressive marketing plan. The Pune-based two-wheeler manufacturer has around 17% market share in the sub-110cc bikes, a segment which has been for long heavily dominated by market leader Hero MotoCorp with a market share of 70%. In the executive segment (more than 110cc and less than 125cc), Bajaj’s presence is even less with a 7% market share. While Hero MotoCorp commands a 51% market share in the executive segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) holds 39%.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director at Bajaj Auto, said the strategy was centered around offering more features at similar prices as that of the competitors. “For instance, in the 100cc bikes, we have given an upgrade of 110cc. Plus a lot of features like digital consoles, superior suspension, DRLs (daytime running lamps) or better colour and graphic options are being explored which are not usually there in this segment,” Sharma told FE. Sharma said better marketing and advertisements for the new products and upgrades would help attract consumers. “Of course we have to back that up with better communication and convey the message clearly to the customers,” he added. Bikes like CT110, Platina and Discover are likely to come with upgraded design and aesthetics.

Analysts believe Bajaj Auto will continue to focus on product programmes, customer experience and branding. “In FY20, besides continuing this strategy, company will also launch new products in executive segment,” analysts at Axis Capital said. Bajaj Auto has had a good run as far as the mid and premium bikes are concerned. In the 200cc to 250cc space, the company commands a healthy 88% market share with products like Pulsar, Avenger and Ninja. Bikes like KTM and Dominar have helped the company hold a 43% market share in the 350-500cc category. However, the entry level and under 125cc segment have been the loose ends, alongwith 250-350cc space, which is dominated by Royal Enfield with more than 95% market share.

In the near term, Bajaj wants to only focus on the former and does not want to experiment with the space where Royal Enfield has a lion’s share. In the 125-150cc segment too, Bajaj Auto has a 52% market share with products like Discover and Pulsar but the company feels there is a need to further gain a stronghold in the segment, which could see all product launches. Most of the new products are likely to start hitting roads from the second half of FY21 as the management believes demand won't improve in the near term on account of BS-VI norms from April 2020 which will see rise in prices. “After the festive season there is a natural slowdown in the sector for some time. Also, when the prices increase it affects demand. Till the time the customer digests the whole thing and accepts the new normal, it's anybody's guess if it takes six months or one year,” Sharma said.