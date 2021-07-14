After TVS Fiero, Bajaj Caliber hints a comeback: Name trademarked

The original Caliber started its life under Bajaj-Kawasaki and was sold in India from 1998 to 2006.

In November last year, TVS had trademarked the name Fiero 125 hinting at the comeback of its much-admired motorcycle. Now, Bajaj Auto has trademarked the name Caliber and the same might be used for one of the brand’s upcoming commuter motorcycles. The application for the Caliber trademark was filed by Bajaj Auto in March this year. The status of the same on the Government’s official website shows ‘Accepted and Advertised’ which means that the trademark has been approved and hence, the name can now be used by the manufacturer. The description of the trademark also mentions electric vehicles but we highly believe that Bajaj Auto will use this moniker for one of its IC engined bikes only looking at the popularity the said nameplate used to enjoy.

Bajaj Auto currently doesn’t have any utility-based commuter motorcycle in its 125cc line-up and we believe if at all, the Caliber brand is resurrected, the said model can be a perfect fit for this vacancy. Moreover, TVS doesn’t have any 125cc motorcycle in its India portfolio and hence, the Fiero 125 makes so much sense right now. These facts only cement our belief that Bajaj Auto might be working on a 125cc Caliber. The company already has the 125cc engine from the Pulsar 125 at its disposal and a retuned version of the same can be used in the Caliber. Needless to say, if both, the TVS Fiero and Bajaj Caliber make a return, it would be interesting to see their rivalry and also, if the two brands manage to keep the core DNA of the two bikes intact.

The Caliber started its life under Bajaj-Kawasaki and was sold in India from 1998 to 2006. The bike was essentially seen as a successor to the Bajaj 4S. The Caliber had a 9.5hp 111.6cc engine that was good enough for pushing the bike to a top speed of 102 kmph. The updated model came with the tagline ‘Hoodibaba’ and the same was one of the best marketing campaigns ever pulled off by Bajaj Auto.

