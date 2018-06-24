After Mclaren 650 S, UK Police adds Ducati Panigale V4 to its police vehicle fleet

Cops in the United Kingdom have all the reasons to get to work on time as the Ducati Panigale V4 sports bike is now apart of the UK Police force. Ducati UK has joined hands with BikeSafe, a UK Police unit responsible for motorcycle safety program and has handed over the powerful Panigale V4 in a police livery and has extended its support to promote safe riding practices in the country. The Ducati Panigale V4 will certainly help UK Police to add charm to its road safety program and will certainly get more attention.

Nick Adderley, Assistant Chief Constable for Staffordshire Police and National Lead for BikeSafe UK said that this partnership with Ducati for us is an engagement opportunity with bikers and Ducati Panigale V4 will raise people's interest. People now want to come to BikeSafe to see and ride this bike that will give the UK Police an opportunity to educate young riders about safe riding.

We have loaned a Panigale V4 to @BikeSafeUK to show our support for a project aimed at reducing the number of bikers being hurt on the roads by improving skills, knowledge and hazard awareness: https://t.co/G1iAyF5XPZ #BikeSafe #Ducati #PanigaleV4 pic.twitter.com/uRXu0graOL — Ducati UK (@DucatiUK) June 21, 2018

The Ducati Panigale V4 donated by the Italian bikemaker to UK Police Force comes in yellow and blue checkered livery and comes with a BikeSafe logo. The V4 is one of the most powerful production bikes in the world and is powered by a V4 engine with a maximum power of 211 bhp and 123 Nm of torque. In India, the Ducati bike costs about Rs 25 lakh.

Other top motorcycles used by the UK Police includes the BMW R1200RT, Honda ST1100 Pan-European, and Yamaha FJR1300. The Honda ST1100 was withdrawn from the police service by most forces in 2007 due to the death of cop riding this motorcycle in 2005 caused by instability of this motorcycle.

Mclaren 650 S police car

Earlier in June 2018, Mclaren 650 S also joined the UK Police car fleet to promote RS Connect. The top supercar is certainly one of the fastest cars in the world but will not be used in chasing down or patrolling by the UK Police. Mclaren 650 is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo engine coupled to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox meaning it can leap from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds.