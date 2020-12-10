After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

After the upward price revision, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250/Vitpilen 250's Austrian cousin - 250 Duke is now priced at Rs 2,14,210 and hence, the Husquies are now almost 27,000 cheaper compared to the quarter-litre Duke. More details here and also, you end up paying this much more if you buy any of the two Husquies now.

KTM India recently hiked the prices of its three popular streetfighters namely 200 Duke, 250 Duke, and the 390 Duke. Now, following the same, the prices for the Husqvarna twins have also been increased. That said, if you are planning to buy the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 or the Vitpieln 250, be ready to spend a bit more! Starting with the Svartpilen 250, the bike is now priced at Rs 1,86,750 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 1,84,960 and hence, you will now have to pay an extra Rs 1,790. On the other hand, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 has also been priced the same at Rs 1,86,750 and hence, for this model too, you will end up paying Rs 1,790 more. The price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the two motorcycles, both visual and mechanical. That said, the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 remain exactly the same as before.

Watch video | Our review of Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250:

As already mentioned, KTM has also revised the prices of its streetfighters. After the upward price revision, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250/Vitpilen 250’s Austrian cousin – 250 Duke is now priced at Rs 2,14,210 and hence, the Husquies are now almost 27,000 cheaper compared to the quarter-litre Duke. Talking of what powers the two Husqvranas, these are fitted with a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 30 hp and 24 Nm.

In other good news, the bigger displacement Husqvarna models are already in the making for the Indian market and these have been snapped testing in recent times as well. Expect a market launch sometime during the initial months of 2021. More details on the same awaited and one can expect a competitive price point.

