Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni’s Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Father-daughter relationships have always been special. For most of the girls out there, their fathers are no less than Heroes. Looks like same is the case with Ziva – former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter. And why not! After all, MS Dhoni has been not just Ziva’s Hero but a Hero for the entire nation as well. Dhoni along with his wife and daughter is spending the lockdown time at his Ranchi house at present.

During this period, Dhoni seems to be spending quality time with his family along with the bikes that he possesses. A few days back, Sakshi, the proud wife of MS Dhoni had uploaded a video in which one can see MS Dhoni with Ziva as a pillion going for a small ride on a Yamaha RD350 within the premises of the house.

Now, very recently, a video shows Ziva revving up her father MS Dhoni’s Yamaha RD350 in joy with Mahi sitting behind. The said footage has been uploaded on Instagram on Ziva’s very own handle that is managed by Mahi and his wife.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is believed to have as many as six Yamaha RD350s in his garage. The RD350 is one of the first-ever motorcycles purchased by MS Dhoni and that in itself shows his great taste in bikes and also reveals how big a bike lover he is right from the beginning. In addition to this, MS Dhoni has some of the finest machines on the planet and these include the ultra-expensive Kawasaki Ninja H2 and the Conferderate X132 Hellcat as well.

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains for India. Dhoni was last seen playing for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in semifinals in which India lost to New Zealand.

Millions of dreams shattered with Dhoni’s dismissal as he was the last man on which the countrymen were quite hopeful, all thanks to his ‘Best Finisher’ tag that he has earned over the years. The Ranchi-based cricketer was set to play in IPL 2020 but the same got delayed with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

