No chance of outrunning Abu Dhabi police now: 8 Ducati Panigale V4R added to fleet

A batch of eight Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycles have been added to the Abu Dhabi Police fleet so unless you're a Marquez or a Dovizioso, forget indulging in a hot pursuit. Not like you could get away from them before this addition was made to their fleet which consists of Audi R8s, Lamborghini Huracan, Nissan GT-R, Bentleys, BMWs, and Bugatti Veyrons. Also, in May this year, the government made a $3.4-million hypercar Lykan HyperSport wear police uniform as well. Yes, the same Lykan that Vin Diesel was seen in defying laws of physics in Fast & Furious 7 – the same Lykan that does 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of about 400 km/h.

But the thing about motorcycles is that they're nippy and through traffic in a police chase, they'll be right at your tail in no time. Ducati Panigale V4R is one of the most powerful production motorcycles in the world with its 998cc V4 engine that puts out 221 hp in its stock condition. Slip an Akrapovic exhaust on it and it'll make 234 hp. These sort of power figures from a motorcycle that weighs just 165.5 kg! And hence, it gets an aggressive aero kit.

It has an extensive electronics package as well with aids like cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, slide control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter. Besides all that, there's also adjustable engine brake control, riding modes and auto tyre calibration.

Essentially a road-legal WSBK motorcycle, Ducati Panigale V4R was launched in India in November last year. It constitutes the technical platform for the official Ducati Superbikes that are competing in the 2019 season. The 1,103cc 90° V4 engine has been replaced with the 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R which brings it within the displacement limits established by WSBK championship rules.