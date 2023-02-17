Aarya Commander e-motorcycle launch next month: Claims 125 km range

Aarya Automobiles will launch its first electric motorcycle, Commander, next month. The Aarya Commander is claimed to offer a range of 125 km per charge and will be priced around Rs 1.60 lakh, ex-showroom.

Aarya Automobiles, a Gujarat-based automobile manufacturer, will venture into the electric mobility segment next month with the launch of its maiden electric motorcycle. Christened the Aarya Commander, this e-motorcycle is claimed to offer a range of 125 km on a single charge. In an exclusive conversation with Express Drives, Tushar Chhabhaya, Director – Aarya Automobiles, revealed the company’s launch plans and other details.

Aarya Commander: Battery, range and performance

The upcoming Aarya Commander will get a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 125 km on a single charge. It will be paired with a 3 kW (4.02 bhp) electric motor and offer a top speed of 90 kmph. In terms of charging time, the company claims that the Aarya Commander can be fully juiced up in 5 hours with a regular charger.

Tushar Chabbhaya, Director, Aarya Automobiles

Aarya Commander: Hardware and features

Aarya’s maiden electric motorcycle will sport telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle will get disc brakes at either end with a combined braking system. In terms of features, the Commander will get a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, etc.

Aarya Commander: Price and availability

The Aarya Commander is likely to be priced around Rs 1.60 lakh, ex-showroom (excluding state government subsidies). Bookings for the same are already open for Rs 2,500 and deliveries are expected to begin by April this year. Aarya Automobiles claims that it has an active network in tier-I cities and will soon expand to other regions as well. Moreover, its manufacturing facility in Surat has a monthly production capacity of 5,000 units.

