A motorcycle is their canvas: Royal Enfield concludes Art of Motorcycling season 2

With more than 15,000 registrations, a 50% jump from the first year, Royal Enfield has now concluded the second edition of the Art of Motorcycling.

For a majority of Indians, a two-wheeler is a vehicle for commuting from point A to B. For many others, it is an aspiration. For a few, it is expression.

That ‘expression’ is what Royal Enfield wanted to capture when it started the Art of Motorcycling campaign on August 12, 2020—to provide riders and creators a platform to express their love for motorcycling through creative illustrations.

By Gautam Gajbar

The motorcycle maker has now concluded the second edition of the Art of Motorcycling. “With more than 15,000 registrations, a 50% jump from the first year, the brand has seen phenomenal traction towards the initiative. The winners have been chosen by renowned jury members—fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil, illustrator Vimal Chandran and photographer Bobby Joshi—and Royal Enfield’s community,” Royal Enfield said in a statement.

This year’s top-three winners are Harsh Namdeo (from Bina, Madhya Pradesh), Ekant Singh (Noida) and Gautam Gajbar (Mumbai) who will co-create a capsule range with Royal Enfield. The next three rank-holders—Prashant Singh (New Delhi), Abhirath NC (Kerala) and Prathamesh Rumaji Shedge (Mumbai)—will intern with Royal Enfield design teams.

By Harsh Namdeo

Puneet Sood, national business head, North & West India, Nepal, Bhutan, and global head, Apparel Business, said, “Our motorcycles have been the perfect canvas for customisation. The genesis of Art of Motorcycling was to celebrate the ethos of exploration and motorcycling through the lens of art. We are very excited to note that eight out of 10 participants were non-Royal Enfield owners and majority participation came from small towns.”

Also Read – 2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 unveiled: Gets new colour, electronic updates & accessories