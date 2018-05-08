A 100 cc Royal Enfield Bullet! One of its kind and 90 kmpl too

Royal Enfield Bullet has been ridiculously popular in India ever since the first one was shipped to India. A retro-styled cruiser with a huge aspirational value, Royal Enfield Bullet went on to become a hot favourite for a massive population in India. While there are those who can materialise their aspirations by bringing home a Bullet 500 or 350, there are also those who love it as much but don't have the resources to buy one. That is where Royal Indian comes in - a Royal Enfield Bullet replica powered by a 100cc engine and built by a Bhubaneshwar-based bike builder Royal Udo. It really does look like a Bullet, a mini one that is.

The fuel tank of the Royal India Bullet, the seat, spoke wheels and round headlamp does give it the Royal Enfield Bullet look, assisted of course by the word 'Bullet' at the back of the seat. Besides these similarities, there are also rubber protectors on the fuel tank, the design of the battery cover and tool box cover, rear fender are also similar.

The exhaust on the 100cc Royal Enfield is also similar to the aftermarket ones some Royal Enfield bikes use. The biggest difference, of course, is the engine. But, it has been blackened out to match the overall Royal Indian Bullet appeal.

The video below also demonstrates the exhaust note of the 100cc Royal Enfield, which is surprisingly quite a deep sounding noise. Certainly not what one would expect from a 100cc engine, it does sound to go well with its personality.

Also read: What makes Royal Enfield so successful? The secret behind its wild success decoded

The attempt to create an exact replica is quite commendable but one doesn't have to be a major motorcycle enthusiast to be able to tell the difference. The 100cc Royal Enfield Bullet lookalike has been built to allow Royal Enfield fans, who find it difficult to buy one, to experience what it is like to own one. The bike builder will retail these bikes at about Rs 60,000-70,000. It'll also be extremely cost-effective with a fuel efficiency figure of around 90 kmpl.