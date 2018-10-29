6,928 units of Suzuki GSX-S750, V-Strom 650, GSX-R1000 recalled: How to check if yours is affected

Suzuki has recalled the V-Strom 650, GSX-S750 and GSX-R1000 in the United States. The company has issued a recall for 2017 and 2018 models of the V-Strom 650 alongside the 2017 GSX-R1000 and 2018 GSX-S750. Suzuki has recalled a total of 6928 units of the motorcycles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has recognized a voluntarily recall in specific models that could result in a fuel leakage. The recall relates to the fuel pump O-ring that has been damaged during the installation process. Under the recall, the company will replace the fuel pump O-ring and the inner vessel free of cost in order to prevent the O-ring from getting twisted. In case a customer had this issued rectified outside a Suzuki service center, the company will partially or fully reimburse the amount born by the customer of the affected bike.

While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration already has a document uploaded on its official website, the customers of the said models can also contact their nearest dealer for further clarity. It is interesting to note that the Suzuki V-Strom 650 that gets a V-twin engine along with the GSX-S750 & GSX-R1000 both of which get an inline four-cylinder engine have been detected with the same issue. The recall has already commenced this month and the company has started contacting the owners of the affected models. Suzuki Motorcycle India has not announced any recall as of now but might announce in the days to come. In case the company issues a recall in India, we will update this space.

Suzuki GSX-S750 and V-Strom 650 are the company's two latest offerings for the Indian two-wheeler market. While the former naked streetfighter was launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh, the latter can be yours for Rs 7.46 lakh. Both prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi. Stay tuned for more updates!