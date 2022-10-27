650cc Royal Enfield Scrambler spied testing in India for the first time with design updates. Does this mean the launch of the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is nearing?

Royal Enfield has an array of motorcycles planned with its 650cc engine platform, and the latest to have been snapped in India is a scrambler. The Roal Enfield Scrambler 650 was previously spied testing abroad, and for the first time, it has been seen in India.

Compared to the previously seen images, the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 seen testing in India has some design tweaks and the most noticeable one is the side box. The one spied earlier had an oval side box, while the one seen in India sports a side box similar to the Interceptor 650. Another change is a small fly screen seen on the model being tested in India, however, this could be part of Royal Enfield’s accessories list.

The new spy image of the Roal Enfield Scrambler 650 also sports what seems to be an auxiliary light mounted below the turn signals, which could also be an additional offering from RE’s accessories catalogue.

Apart from the changes above, the rest of the motorcycle looks identical. The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 gets a two-into-one side-mounted exhaust, wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual sport tyres, USD forks at the front, dual shock absorbers at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, and more.

It will be quite interesting to see how Royal Enfield places the motorcycle in its lineup and how soon it will be able to launch it because the engine is the same unit from the Royal Enfield twins currently on sale that have been tried and tested. Royal Enfield can now concentrate on other aspects, such as handling, quality, and even speeding up the launch date, hopefully to next year.

Apart from the 650cc Scrambler, Royal Enfield is also working on a cruiser based on the same 650 cc engine platform, alongside other models. Hopefully, one of them will be an adventure motorcycle based on the 650cc engine platform.