56000 km on a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled: Henry Crew aims to become youngest solo rider to circumnavigate the world

Henry Crew from Britain is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record to become the youngest person to circumnavigate the world by motorcycle. The 22-year-old's attempt will include riding across 35 countries over six continents covering 56,000 km, all in the name of men's health. Crew's attempt will raise funds and awareness for the Movember Foundation. Having lost three friends to suicide, and experiencing his own mental health struggles, Henry’s goal is to raise £35,000 (£1 for every mile) for the Foundation, which raises funds globally for research and support programs in the areas of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

The challenge, which will take approximately 13 months to complete, began from the Bike Shed Motorcycle Club in Shoreditch on Tuesday 3rd April 2018 and see him visiting the Ducati Factory in Bologna (Italy) during his first part of the trip.

To break the world record, Henry will need to return to the UK by Friday, 10 May 2019.

Henry says: “I have been planning this journey for eight months and can’t think of a better charity partner for this trip than Movember. Not only have they created a great community which has existing connections with motorcycles, but they also fight for causes which are close to my heart - specifically mental health. I have had my own struggles with mental health, particularly during my time at university and have also experienced a scary amount of mental health issues within my friendship group.”

Charley Boorman, motorcycle adventurer, presenter, author, and Movember ambassador comments: “It’s amazing to see a young guy like Henry take on such a massive expedition on his own. Knowing first-hand how challenging these adventures are with a mate alongside you, I have nothing but respect and admiration for Henry.”

Henry will be riding a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled motorcycle, loaned to him by Ducati UK. Tim Maccabee, Managing Director, Ducati UK says: “Henry collected his Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled recently for this epic journey and we wish him the best of luck. He has picked the perfect bike for his adventure and we hope that the Desert Sled becomes a valuable partner in his round the world trip. We are honoured to be part of the project, helping Henry to raise money for a great cause.”

Henry, who has been riding motorbikes for over three years, will ride through the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar (Burma), Thailand, Malaysia, Australia (Perth - Brisbane), Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, USA, Morocco, Spain, France, UK.