53 traffic offences lead hefty fine and a long challan for Bengaluru food delivery boy

Anand, a food delivery boy who managed to dodge the Bengaluru Traffic Police 52 times was caught during his 53rd attempt. A report on Bangalore Mirror says that the individual was caught on July 13th near Koramangala Water Tank when he was trying to jump a traffic signal. After Anand was caught by the traffic cop present at the signal, he was handed over a foot long traffic violation fine receipt after receiving which Anand was shocked. Ravi Kumar, the traffic inspector at Adugodi Police station said that Anand had broken the traffic laws 52 times before and all violations were noted down.

With a fine of Rs 100 for each time, a total of Rs 5,300 has been imposed on him. Bengaluru Traffic Police says that this is the first time that they have come across a person who broke traffic rules so many times. Another traffic cop says that a lot of food delivery boys are there on the roads. These delivery boys are always busy and in a hurry, as they have to reach their destination at the earliest. During this, they violate the traffic rules a number of times.

Bengaluru Police adds that the traffic violation penalty will be revised starting July 20th. A Bengaluru traffic cop said that it is common to see some of the food delivery boys breaking traffic rules constantly. This includes jumping traffic signals and talking to the customers on the phone while riding. He added that their stressful work may be the reason for the violation of the traffic rules though it should be an exception.

Source: Bangalore Mirror