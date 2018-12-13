50,000th BMW, TVS 310 cc motorcycle rolls out: Made-in-India Bikes sold in over 90 countries!

TVS Motor Company has rolled out 50,000 units cumulatively of the three motorcycles based around their 310 ccs single cylinder motor, this includes the RR 310, the BMW G310R and the BMW GS 310. The 50,000 the bike as it would turn out is a BMW 310cc motorcycle, that was rolled out from TVS’ Hosur facility in the presence of Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, and Mr KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.

The 310cc motor which is now a part of three motorcycle line up was born of a long-term strategic partnership signed between BMW and TVS Motor Company to manufacture a sub-500ccs for the world. Through this collaboration, the company has launched three motorcycles thus far, including the 310cc platform namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company’s TVS Apache RR 310.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, that it marked a significant milestone in the journey of the two countries over the course of this six-year partnership both companies have had the opportunity to create a common learning platform for both the companies resulting in the creation of aspirational products for the global market. He went on to say the heartening to see BMW’s foray into sub 500cc segment meet with positive response across the globe. Ending saying that he was delighted that both companies could be part of this success story.

Adding to that, Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad said, “Six years back, we took a crucial step with the decision to enter into the sub 500cc category in partnership with TVS Motor Company. In them, we found a perfect partner who has always stood for high quality and technology. We are delighted that we are rolling out the 50,000 unit of our 310 series motorcycles in less than two years. This reaffirms our decision to offer BMW Motorrad quality-led premium products for the sub 500cc segment.”

As of today, while the Apache RR310 is on sale in India the neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Srilanka; The Indian made BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS, started exports in December 2016 and are sent to over 90 countries across the globe.