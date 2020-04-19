Over 50 Honda workshops re-open in Kerala but only for these days of the week!

The latest announcement by Honda comes in line with Kerala Government’s order dated 8th April 2020 that allowed two-wheeler workshops and spare parts shops to resume service-related work of immediate nature.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that its 50 workshops have reopened in the state of Kerala. The company said in a press statement that following the guidelines issued by the Government of Kerala, a few Honda workshops in the state have resumed partial operations. The company also says that so far, its workshops have served over 500 customers as part of essential services in the ongoing lockdown. The latest announcement comes in line with the Kerala Government’s order dated 8th April 2020 that allowed two-wheeler workshops and spare parts shops to resume service-related work of immediate nature.

In case you are someone who lives in Kerala and wants to get his or her vehicle serviced, over 50 authorized Honda service workshops across the state are currently operational and are helping customers with immediate repair, maintenance and spare parts needs. However, it has to be noted that these workshops are only open on Thursdays and Sundays from 10 AM to 5 PM. Expect a similar announcement from other manufacturers in the coming days.

Commenting on this, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that in these challenging times of COVID-19 more than ever, Honda 2Wheelers India is moving forward as a responsible corporate. He further adds that the entire Honda 2Wheelers India family is proud to resume the partial operations of its workshops across the state of Kerala in line with the local Government’s operational guidelines. Guleria also said that Honda wholeheartedly thanks its many customers in Kerala who are everyday serving society with their essential services during the current lockdown. His concluded his statement by saying that providing peace of mind and convenience to all customers, these workshops & the staff therein are happy to provide immediate two-wheeler service needs, irrespective of the brand.

