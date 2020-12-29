5 underrated sub-Rs 3 lakh sportsbikes: Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha MT-15 and more

These bikes in no way are incapable but on the contrary the public doesn't seem to have taken a liking to these probably because of the features or price tag.

In India, the crop of entry-level sportsbikes is increasing day by day. However, not always do all these models find the same amount of success that their makers so hope they get. We have many capable yet underrated bikes here. Out of this lot, we have amassed five bikes that are not only highly desirable yet value-for-money as well. Not all here give you bang for the buck. These bikes are available in showrooms right now. Few of them also have schemes running on them that will not only help you secure a good deal as far as money is concerned but also provide you with a reliable as well as a long-lasting product. Here then is the list of so-called sportsbikes under Rs three lakh, on-road.

Hero Xtreme 160R

Also Read Hero Xtreme 160R review

The Hero Xtreme 160R is one of the newest products here. It is based on an all-new platform and was launched earlier this year. This bike is also the most affordable here – Rs 1 lakh for the base version. The Hero Xtreme 160R uses a new two-valve, air-cooled, 160cc engine that produces 15hp of power and 14Nm of torque. A 5-speed gearbox is paired with this engine. There are disc brakes at both ends. The engine is smooth and there is good low as well as mid-range on offer.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

While the naked NS200 sells like hotcakes, Bajaj dealerships have been finding it a tad hard to sell the stylish RS200. However, this doesn’t make the RS a bad bike. In fact on the contrary, it is smoother, boasts more power than the NS and is also one of the few 200cc fully-faired bikes in the country. The 200cc engine makes 24.5hp of power and 18.7Nm of torque. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer as well. With BS6, the bike also got dual-channel ABS as well. It is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

Yamaha MT-15

Also Read Yamaha MT-15 review

The Yamaha MT-15 is the naked version of the Yamaha YZF-R15. However, the frame is made of slightly affordable material and there are no USD front forks. The MT-15 makes for one fascinating street bike. It hosts an inverted LCD meter. The 155cc engine though is high-tech and makes 18.5hp of power and 14Nm of torque. It also has a 6-speed gearbox. The price of Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom though isn’t exactly in the value-for-money bracket.

Bajaj Dominar 400

Also Read Bajaj Dominar 400 review

When it was launched in 2017, Bajaj Auto had high hopes from the bike. However, within a short while it was proved that there are some issues. Bajaj quickly fixed this with the 2019 model. There was a power bump too. The 373cc, 4-valve engine makes 40hp of power and 35Nm. There is a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch. USD forks, dual-channel ABS and lot more goodies are available with this tourer bike. You cannot go wrong with the Dominar 400. It’s ex-showroom price is Rs 1.98 lakh.

TVS Apache RR310

Also Read TVS Apache RR310 review

This bike is possibly the most underrated of this lot. TVS, like Bajaj, quickly updated their bike to not only meet BS6 emission standards but also to sort the refinement issues. The 300cc engine makes 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque. There is also a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. There are various ride modes and the bike has connected technology. It is an RC390 competitor but the bike has a slightly lower power output than the KTM. The TVS Apache RR310 price in India is Rs 2.48 lakh, ex-showroom.

Do you think there is any other bike that should have been in this list?

