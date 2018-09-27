5 safest bikes in India under Rs 1 lakh with ABS, Combi brakes and more

With the growing number of two-wheeler customers in India, the awareness among the customers is increasing too. Nowadays, the buyers are willing to spend a bit extra in exchange for added safety and that is the reason why even budget-centric two-wheelers have started to come up with some important safety features. A couple of these include ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and CBS (Combined Braking System) that play a significant role in keeping the rider and pillion on the vehicle safe. In simple words, an ABS prevents the wheels from locking up under hard or emergency braking and hence, minimises chances of skidding. On the other hand, under CBS mechanism, both brakes get applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake only that eventually results in minimum chances of skidding. In a price sensitive country like India, the pricing of a vehicle plays a very important role and hence, here we have listed the five safest bikes under Rs 1 lakh that offer the said safety equipment.

Suzuki Gixxer ABS

The Suzuki Gixxer is currently the most affordable motorcycle on sale in India that offers an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS). Mechanically, there are no changes on the Gixxer ABS when compared to the standard model. The Suzuki Gixxer ABS gets power from a 155cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 14.6 bhp of power along with 14 Nm of torque. The Suzuki Gixxer ABS price in India is Rs 87,664 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda CB Hornet 160R ABS

Honda's aggressive streetfighter CB Hornet 160R received a significant update at the Auto Expo 2018. The motorcycle received an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) making it the second most affordable ABS equipped motorcycle that you can buy in India after the Suzuki Gixxer. Other noticeable highlights and updates on the 2018 Honda Hornet include full LED headlamp, attractive new graphics and more. The price of the Honda CB Hornet 160R ABS in India starts at Rs 91,143 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon is one of the safest motorcycles in the entry level commuter bike segment. One prime reason for that is that the Radeon gets Sync Braking System (SBS) making it the only bike in the segment to have such feature. The TVS Radeon gets power from a 109.7cc engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.4 bhp and 8.7 Nm. The TVS Radeon is currently priced in India at Rs 48,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike competes with the likes of Hero Splendor and Honda CD 110 Dream.

Hero Xtreme 200R

Hero Xtreme 200R is the first and only motorcycle in the company's line up to get an ABS. Powering the motorcycle is a 199.6, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out a maximum power output of 18.1 bhp along with a peak torque of 17.1 Nm. Hero Xtreme 200R is currently available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike competes with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and TVS Apache RTR 200.

Suzuki Intruder 150

Suzuki Intruder not only makes for a great option when you want to buy an affordable cruiser but is safe too. The motorcycle is propelled by the same 155cc engine that powers the Suzuki Gixxer, churning out 14.6 bhp of power along with 14 Nm of torque. The Suzuki Intruder price in India starts at Rs 99,995 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it locks horns with the likes of the Bajaj Avenger Street 180.