5 most affordable scramblers in India: TVS Ronin to Royal Enfield Scram 411

Looking to buy a unique two-wheeler, something that can cope well with or without tarmac and do so without breaking the bank? Here are five affordable scramblers you can choose from.

With the launch of TVS Ronin, we have yet another contender in the affordable scrambler category that used to be largely non-existent up until a little while ago. One had to shell upwards of Rs 5 lakh to get their hands on a Benelli, Ducati or Triumph. However, all of that has changed and there are plenty of options under Rs 3 lakh, whether you want a serious scrambler that can go off-roading or something for the city that looks like it can also handle a few tricky terrains. Let us look at five of the most affordable scramblers you can buy in India right now!

1. TVS Ronin – Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

This is the latest and most affordable entry on the list. TVS is offering the Ronin in three trims with prices starting at Rs 1.49 lakh and going up to Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the most affordable scrambler-style motorcycle in India. Now, we know that TVS is not essentially calling the Ronin a scrambler or categorising it in any way. However, the bike does have a high ground clearance of 181mm, an engine cowl, block-pattern tyres and looks very much like any other scrambler on the list. Not only does the bike support Bluetooth connectivity, it even has support for voice commands.

2. Royal Enfield Scram 411 – Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

Prior to the launch of TVS Ronin, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 was the most affordable scrambler, even if not by a huge margin (more on that later). If you want a proper scrambler, this is still the most affordable option. Starting at Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom), the Scram 411 gets a much bigger and more powerful 411cc, single-cylinder, oil and air-cooled engine that puts out 24.3bhp of peak power and 32Nm of peak torque. It also comes with spoked wheels – a 19-inch unit at the front and a 17-inch one at the back. The Scram 411 is based on Royal Enfield’s Himalayan and that means that this bike also gets its off-roading DNA from the capable ADV.

3. Yezdi Scrambler – Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

Costing just around Rs 1,800 more than the Scram 411, the simply named Yezdi Scrambler is another affordable option for people in India. It gets a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that manages to produce more power but lesser torque compared to the Scram 411 as the peak power output stands at 28.7bhp and peak torque is 28.20Nm. At 182kg, the bike is fairly light and also gets three ABS modes – Road, Off-road and Rain for added control. The high-rising dual exhausts, ribbed seat and spoked wheels make the Scrambler feel like a bike meant for roads less travelled. There are three single-tone and three dual-tone colour options to pick from.

4. Honda CB350RS – Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

Sold through Honda’s BigWing dealerships, the CB350RS is a sportier version of the H’ness CB350. It gets the same engine as the cruiser and also shares a lot of the other components. The changes can be observed in the styling and revised ergonomics. While it may not pack the off-roading prowess that you expect from scramblers, it does definitely look the part. The dual-purpose tyres, upswept exhaust, front fork boots, single-piece seat and engine bash plate lend the bike a rugged appeal. This is also a feature-loaded bike with a semi-digital instrument cluster, traction control system and dual-channel ABS. Honda did not really tweak the engine too much for the RS guise but the 20.1bhp and 30Nm are plenty for almost all occasions.

5. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

The Swedish manufacturer only has two 250cc bikes in India and one of them is the Svartpilen 250, a scrambler with perhaps the most unique look. It costs Rs 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom) but comes with some impressive kit including WP Apex suspension, dual-channel ABS, supermoto mode and a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The liquid-cooled 248.76cc engine is no slouch either, producing 29.5bhp and 24Nm. If you want a nimble machine that stands out from the rest, the Svartpilen 250 is a great pick. Despite being a scrambler, the Svartpilen 250 comes with the same size, 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends but does get dual-purpose tyres.