5 most affordable bikes/scooters with ABS in India: From Platina 110 to Apache RTR160

With the government mandating ABS for bikes and scooters over 150cc, it is a standard fare for manufacturers. However, most of them provide only single-channel ABS as part of cost-cutting.

By:May 17, 2021 1:46 PM

In India, we always associate cheap or affordable with lots of value. Anything that provides you with a bit more than what you paid for is considered as value-for-money. For example, if you bought a bike and got a free parking cover along with it, then you will consider the deal as good. Whereas along with the cover, if you got handle grips as well as a helmet as complementary, then this will be a value-for-money proposition. While ABS has been made standard on all bikes and scooters above 150cc in India, there still is the question on which one is the most affordable two-wheeler with this safety feature that you can buy in our market. We’ve compiled a list of these vehicles for you. The only bit is that all these bikes/scooter have a single-channel ABS system which means the safety dragnet works when the front brake is applied. Cost-saving, you see!

Bajaj Platina 110

Rising petrol prices worrying you Check out India top 5 most fuel-efficient bikes

Surprised to see a 110cc bike on this list? To be honest, we too were. Bajaj did the unthinkable and we believe set a precedent. The Bajaj Platina 110 now gets optional ABS.  A 240mm front disc and 110mm rear drum help with the braking. The engine makes 8.6hp and 9.8Nm, and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The asking price of the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is Rs 65,926, ex-showroom.

 

Bajaj Pulsar 150

One of the oldest nameplates in this mix, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 still retains its affordable tag after the BS6 transition. Bajaj offers the P150 in three different variants and they are priced in the Rs 95,936 – Rs 1.05 lakh, ex-showroom range. The engine is the same 14hp/13.25Nm unit and the gearbox is a 5-speed mechanism. Bajaj allows the customer to choose between a rear drum or disc.

Honda Unicorn

The second nameplate as far as legacy is concerned is the Honda Unicorn. Though only the styling is similar to the first-gen model, the second-gen features a lot of changes including a new heart. The 163cc engine produces 12.9hp of power and 14Nm. This engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. A 240mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum help with the retardation duties. The price of the bike is Rs 97,399, ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RTR 160

The TVS Apache RTR 160 boasts one of the highest power-to-weight ratios in this mix. The motorcycle was revamped for the BS6 norms and the engine now makes 15,5hp of power and 13.9Nm. It is priced starting from Rs 1.03 lakh and comes with a rear disc brake option as well.

Aprilia SR160

 

The only scooter in this list happens to be from Aprilia. Well, no surprises there. The SR160 is priced starting from Rs 1.05 lakh and is one of the most powerful scooters there. It’s 163cc engine makes 10.8hp and 11.6Nm. It is also one of the few scooters that come with ABS in India.

Also Read Aprilia SR160 review

 

