5 important changes in the Honda Livo BS6: New engine, features, price

The Honda Livo BS6 model has got many changes to it over that of the BS4 unit and this includes the feature list, engine as well as a broader seat. It is one of the costliest BS6 110cc models around.

By:Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:45 AM

Honda fired another of its BS6 salvo in the form of the new Livo. The updated Honda Livo has got several changes in tune with those received by its other stablemates. Overall, right now the Honda Unicorn is the only bike that has received minimal changes in the company’s BS6 lot. The Honda Livo is the company’s stab at offering a premium commuter 110cc bike. While the overall styling looks the same, changes under the skin plus the added weight of new features is what the all-new Honda Livo BS6 is about. There are changes to the dimension and in a surprising move, HMSI has also reduced the ground clearance. The new engine has gained power as well as torque than the BS4 model. In fact, it is claimed to be more efficient as well. This and more details listed out below.

Also Read Honda Livo BS6 launched

Honda Livo BS6 engine

The engine has grown in size and while it doesn’t cross the 110cc barrier, it uses a higher 10.1:1 compression ratio. It makes a commendable 8.7hp power and 9.30Nm. The engine is paired with a 4-speed transmission, the same as before. This engine also gets Honda’s friction-reducing technologies. There is also the fuel injection system with eight sensors at play. The rear tyre is also a low rolling resistance unit.

New Honda Livo features

Notable features include the silent starter system which doesn’t cause the gear-mesh noise on starting. An engine kill switch that also doubles as the starter has been added as well. Honda has integrated the headlamp beam function with the pass switch. There is also the semi-digital instrument cluster that gets a service due reminder along with it. Honda engineers have also elongated the seat to help for a comfortable riding position for longer stints.

Lower ground clearance

The earlier bike had a 180mm ground clearance while the BS6 Livo has 163mm. While we aren’t sure why this has been done, it is what you get right now. The dimensions too have changed with the wheelbase going down while the width has increased.

Six-year warranty

Like most of the Honda small capacity BS6 bikes, even this one gets a six-year optional warranty. One gets a three-year standard warranty on this bike while the additional coverage can be purchased separately.

Price

The Honda Livo BS6 is costly. No, we aren’t referring to the price increase over the BS4 but in general. The base price of this bike is Rs 70,056, ex-showroom while that of the disc variant hasn’t been revealed yet. Expect it to cost around Rs 4,000 more given the price gap between Honda drum and disc variants in other segments. At this ex-showroom price, the Livo is costlier than the Shine (Rs 68,812)  and the top model should be at par with the base Honda SP125 (Rs 74,407).

 

 

 

 

