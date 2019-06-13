5 exciting features of 2019 Honda Activa 125 BS 6 that can make it a hit!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the new Activa 125 BS-VI. With this, the company has started its streak of BS-VI compliant two-wheelers for the Indian market. Earlier, Honda aimed at introducing India's first BS-VI two-wheeler in the form of the new Activa 125 BS-VI but a couple of days prior to the unveiling, Hero MotoCorp announced the Splendor iSmart BS-VI, stealing the opportunity from its former partner. Honda has not announced the pricing of the new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI but revealed that the scooter will cost almost 10 to 15 percent more than the existing model. That being said, the new model might cost almost Rs 8,000 over the on-road price of the present day Activa 125. The new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI is slated to launch in the second quarter of the current financial year and hence, you can expect it to reach dealerships by September this year. Here we take a look at five features of the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI that make it a great deal.

Silent start system

The biggest highlight of the new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI is the silent start system. All thanks to the ACG starter, you get a 'noiseless' starting mechanism. This means that you won't hear the sound of the electric start once you thumb the starter and all you hear is the sound of the engine. This technology is currently not available on any other scooter in India as of now.

More informative instrument cluster

The new 2019 Honda Activa 125 BS-VI gets a more informative instrument cluster with a digital-analog layout. The unit now shows the range left with the available fuel along with real-time and average fuel efficiency figures. Moreover, there is also a service reminder that reminds you of your scooter's periodic maintenance to ensure its well being.

Side stand indicator with engine inhibitor

The new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI comes with a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor functionality. With this, the engine of the scooter does not start if the side stand is put down. The said feature is quite important in terms of safety and proves beneficial in cases when the rider is ignorant of the side stand position and starts to ride the scooter as such cases can lead to a mishap.

Fuel injected engine

The new 2019 Honda Activa 125 gets the same 125cc, which is now BS-VI compliant. The engine now gets fuel injection system and with that being said, the new Activa 125 is the second scooter in India to get the said tech after the recently launched Hero Maestro Edge 125. The fuel injection technology not only helps in ensuring a crisper throttle response but also offers better fuel efficiency.

Automatic engine start-stop function

The new Honda Activa 125 BS-VI gets an automatic engine start-stop function. The mechanism is similar to the i3s tech offered on Hero MotoCorp scooters. Under this, the engine of the scooter shuts down automatically when the scooter is at a halt and the engine is in idle for a certain period of time. This eventually results in saving fuel at instances say, while you are standing at a traffic signal. The start-stop function can be switched off as well through a switch on the right.

