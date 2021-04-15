5 bikes with lowest seat height in India: Bajaj Avenger, Kawasaki Vulcan S and more

Seat height is one crucial and deciding parameter for many customers out there while making a motorcycle purchase. Here we list down five bikes that have the minimum saddle height in India.

Motorcycles come in different shapes and sizes and of course, different seat heights and this variation in size goes true for riders as well as not everyone has the exact same height. This is the reason that for many people out there, seat height is one important parameter while making a motorcycle purchase. Now, for obvious reasons, the short-height riders generally are on the lookout for a motorcycle that has an accessible seat height for their better convenience. So, in this article, we list down five bikes that are currently on sale in India with the lowest seat height.

2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy – 675mm

The bike with the lowest seat height in India at present is the 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. The cruiser has a super low seat height of 675mm and hence, is very accessible. While the said saddle height ensures easy reach to the ground for short riders, the kerb weight of 317kg that is certainly on a higher side might be a downer. The 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is currently on sale in India for a price of Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW R18 – 690mm

The German cruiser is certainly one gorgeous-looking motorcycle but this is not the only advantage it has to offer. The bike is currently among the very few bikes in India that offer a seat height of under 700mm. In order to be precise, the BMW R18 has a saddle height of 690mm and hence, feels quite accessible despite having a kerb weight of 345 kg (First Edition). The bike is currently sold in India in two variants namely Standard and First Edition with prices starting at Rs 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster – 705mm

The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is another very accessible motorcycle when it comes to seat height. In order to be precise, the bike has a seat height of 705mm. The BS6 version of the bike is currently on sale in India for a price of Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Speedmaster is powered by a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 79.5hp and 107Nm.

Kawasaki Vulcan S – 705mm

The seat height of the Kawasaki Vulcan S is the same as that of the Speedmaster at 705mm. The motorcycle is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 61hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 62 Nm. The urban cruiser was updated to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms in August last year. The Kawasaki Vulcan S can be a good option for those who want a motorcycle with a low seat height but isn’t too heavy like the full-fledged, bulky cruisers.

Bajaj Avenger – 737mm

If you have been thinking that if you need to get a bike with low seat height, then you have no option but to spend lakhs of rupees, well, this is where Bajaj Avenger proves you wrong. Both, the Avenger Street 160 and Cruise 220 are sub Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) bikes and these have a seat height of 737mm. Add to that the fact that the two bikes have forward set footpegs and hence, you get a very relaxed and comfortable riding position. So, if you are looking for a low-slung urban cruiser that is not only competitively priced but extremely comfortable too, then the Avenger can be a good option.

