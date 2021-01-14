5 bikes under Rs 3 lakh with GPS navigation: Hero Xpulse 200, TVS Apache RTR200 and more

We have not considered the Honda H'ness CB350 as it requires one to buy a Bluetooth-enabled headset to listen to the instructions given via the phone's GPS.

In a day and age where for every trip on a motorcycle, one has to constantly make use of a phone mount for GPS navigation, inbuilt systems make more sense. However, it wasn’t until 2019, when Hero MotoCorp decided to bring in inbuilt GPS navigation systems with a few of their new bikes that this became mainstream. Following this, TVS Motor Company, KTM as well as others followed suit. These days, with the BS6 transition, even Kawasaki has added Bluetooth navigation on its bikes. Now, even Honda has started giving navigation though accessing it needs one to wear a Bluetooth-enabled headset on their helmet. A costly proposition and perhaps a bit distracting too. Here then is a list of bikes that one can buy within Rs 3 lakh and have Bluetooth turn-by-turn navigation on the console.

Hero Xpulse 200

The Hero Xpulse 200 is an entry-level on-off road bike. It has the same engine as the Xtreme 200S here and features turn-by-turn navigation as well. Hero MotoCorp detuned the engine in the BS6 transition but added an oil-cooler. We experienced this bike and feel that the engine is a lot more smoother as well as calmer at 90-100kmph. The Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 retails for Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

Also Read Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 review

Hero Xtreme 200S

The second most affordable of the lot happens to be the Hero Xtreme 200S. In its BS6 avatar, the bike was recently introduced. There were only a few mechanical changes to the motorcycle and the RideGuide app is the only thing that needs to be installed on your phone. The connection is pretty fast and accurate as it works off the Google maps from one’s phone. The bike is priced at Rs 1.18 lakh, ex-Mumbai.

TVS Apache RTR200 4V

The TVS Apache RTR200 4V is one of the most advanced motorcycles here, featuring ride modes, pre-load adjustable front suspension, adjustable levers and more. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.31 lakh, ex-showroom and has a 200cc, single-cylinder engine. There is also slipper clutch dialed in. The TVS SmartXonnect system also displays turn-by-turn navigation thereby helping a rider reach his/her destination with minimum need to ask for directions.

Royal Enfield Meteor

Royal Enfield should have ideally introduced its Tripper Navigation system much earlier with the Himalayan. However, better late than never. RE has started its navigation system with the new Meteor motorcycle. The Royal Enfield Meteor has got turn-by-turn navigation on a dedicated pod on the instrument console. One needs to download the app on their phone for this to work. Prices of the Meteor start from Rs 1.75 lakh, ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RR310

The flagship TVS motorcycle saw the quickest update cycles of all bikes from the Hosur-based manufacturer. We will call that as downright attention to customer suggestions. The 2020 model then has not only got ride modes but a bigger TFT instrument console. Through TVS’ SmartXonnect system, customers can connect their smartphone with the rider console. TVS has priced the bike at Rs 2.48 lakh, ex-showroom, making it the costliest in this list.

Which of these bikes do you own? What is your experience with turn-by-turn navigation on motorcycles and do you feel all the bikes should come with one?

 

