5 bikes, scooter that offer best features under Rs 4 lakh: From ADV to supersport

Good looks and a blend of features will always get the maximum glances. This stands to animate as well as inanimate objects as well. Let’s focus on the latter for now. Motorcycles and scooters that sell well in India are usually affordable and yet offer a big bunch of features. Sometimes these punch much above their weight. We have compiled a list of motorcycles and there is a surprise electric scooter as well in this which we have experienced thus far. These bikes, as well as scooter, offers more in the name of features and sometimes few vehicles ten times expensive do not have these. Let us know if you agree with what has been listed here.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Pre-load adjustable front suspension, adjustable rear suspension, ride modes, Glide Through Traffic, lap timer and adjustable levers. This sums up the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. This is something which even your Rs 10 lakh Kawasaki or Honda will not offer. The Apache RTR may not be the most powerful bike here but definitely it trumps the others in terms of features. The Rs 1.32 lakh price tag also happens to be one of the lowest here.

TVS Apache RR310

The TVS Apache RR310 is the best-looking India-made bike. It not only looks a million bucks but also has a plethora of features. As far as the latter is concerned, there is GTT, ride modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and what not. An update is coming soon and this will bring in additional features – those from the RTR200 – to be precise. At the current price of Rs 2.49 lakh, this bike is a steal.

Honda H’ness CB350

The Honda H’ness CB350 is a surprise entrant in this list. On paper and especially in this list, the Honda H’ness CB350 has something like traction control and at a price below Rs 2 lakh. At the same time, Honda also offers a Bluetooth-connected helmet voice control. That the motorcycle is generally nice to ride is a bonus.

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure brings in ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, traction control, dual-channel ABS, bi-directional quickshifter, knuckle guards and what not. One can also limit the rpm redline. The KTM 390 Adventure again is something that is the most powerful bike you will find in this mix. At slightly over Rs three lakh, this motorcycle too represents great value when it comes to the power as well as features on offer.

Ather 450X

Are you surprised to see the Ather here? You shouldn’t be. The Ather 450X is one feature-loaded scooter. It has got OTA updates for its instrument console, ride modes including warp, The Ather is also one of the most promising electric scooters when it comes to acceleration. At less than Rs 1.5 lakh, on-road, the Ather promises a lot.

