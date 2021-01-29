5 affordable 110cc bikes with added safety features: Hero Passion Pro, Bajaj Platina H-Gear and more

The right pattern is to always use the front brake along with a slight touch of the rear. Now, with CBS as a standard fitment, the pressure applied on the rear brake also dials in some percentage of the front.

By:January 29, 2021 2:51 PM

When you buy a 110cc motorcycle, it is mostly to ensure that you get a reliable set of two-wheels. This explains why a majority of the sales in India for two-wheelers still is for the 100-110cc segment. Manufacturers are keen on ensuring that this stays and while at it, the feature set of the motorcycles increases. For example, customers will get dual-tone colours now as well as a semi-digital instrument console. The more ambitious of them also offer a disc brake at the front. A disc brake is something that enhances safety if used in a proper fashion. The right pattern is to always use the front brake along with a slight touch of the rear. Now, with CBS as a standard fitment, the pressure applied on the rear brake also dials in some percentage of the front. Here is a list of five affordable bikes that come with a front disc brake.

Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear

The Bajaj Platina 110 is an able commuter and in late 2019, the bike also got a H-Gear variant. Essentially the H-gear means one with five gears. Bajaj sells this version only with a front disc brake and hence it is a tad costlier than the other Platinas. The Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear price in India is Rs 64,301, ex-showroom.

TVS Radeon

Interestingly TVS with its Radeon offers customers a Commuter Of The Year version. While this may lead customers to believe that the COTY has got all the bells and whistles, that isn’t the case. In the COTY edition, you also get a disc brake option and that is priced at Rs 68,037, ex-showroom.

Hero Splendor i-Smart

The Hero Splendor i-Smart was the first BS6 bike to be launched in India and it brought in a whole lot of new features. While it is not at par in terms of looks with its stablemate, Hero Passion Pro, the motorcycle still falls in the premium category. Especially after you see the price tag of Rs 68,850, ex-showroom.

Hero Passion Pro

The Hero Passion Pro is an all-new bike for the year 2020. It boasts technologies like Autosail and i3S. Hero offers the Passion Pro at Rs 69,600 for the front disc brake version. This makes it the second-costliest bike here.

Honda Livo

Honda’s premium offering in this segment happens to be the Livo. The Honda Livo in its BS6 form received many updates. It is the costliest 110cc bike on offer with the disc brake version priced at Rs 75,748, ex-showroom.

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Price hike alert! Jawa, Forty Two, Perak get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Jawa, Forty Two, Perak get costlier in India by this much

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles' new factory nearly complete: Norton Commando production to resume

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles' new factory nearly complete: Norton Commando production to resume

Five myths around Electric Vehicles and the truth behind them

Five myths around Electric Vehicles and the truth behind them

Benelli TRK502 BS6 launched: Cheaper than BS4 bike

Benelli TRK502 BS6 launched: Cheaper than BS4 bike

New Tesla Model S revealed with new puzzling steering wheel design

New Tesla Model S revealed with new puzzling steering wheel design

Dhoom Again! Suzuki Hayabusa all set to return on this date: Here's what to expect

Dhoom Again! Suzuki Hayabusa all set to return on this date: Here's what to expect

Grinntech starts Li-ion battery factory in India for electric cars, bikes, tractors

Grinntech starts Li-ion battery factory in India for electric cars, bikes, tractors

MG Hector & Maruti Suzuki Ciaz promise highest resale value, finds survey

MG Hector & Maruti Suzuki Ciaz promise highest resale value, finds survey

65% car buyers feel automakers should rethink service/maintenance in India: Here's why!

65% car buyers feel automakers should rethink service/maintenance in India: Here's why!

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV production starts in India: Hyundai Tucson rival launch, expected price, features

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV production starts in India: Hyundai Tucson rival launch, expected price, features

Renault Kiger makes global debut in India: Top facts about Sonet, Nexon, Vitara Brezza rivalling compact SUV

Renault Kiger makes global debut in India: Top facts about Sonet, Nexon, Vitara Brezza rivalling compact SUV

Entry-level adventure tourer bikes under Rs 4 lakh: From Hero Xpulse 200 to KTM 390 ADV

Entry-level adventure tourer bikes under Rs 4 lakh: From Hero Xpulse 200 to KTM 390 ADV

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

BS6 Benelli TRK 502 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: All you need to know about this 180 hp British roadster

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India: All you need to know about this 180 hp British roadster

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch LIVE: Engine, specs, features, price

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India Launch LIVE: Engine, specs, features, price

Now customise your Royal Enfield gear, apparel with over 15,000 designs: Price and how to do it

Now customise your Royal Enfield gear, apparel with over 15,000 designs: Price and how to do it

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

New Tata Safari to be offered in these variants: Feature offering explained

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

180hp Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS breaks cover: India launch tomorrow!

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants