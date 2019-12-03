350cc twin-cylinder MV Agusta bikes in the making: India-bound?

MV Agusta will now be taking the small capacity bike approach for its upcoming products. A recent report on Asphalt & Rubber suggests that the Italian motorcycle bike maker is working on 350cc, twin-cylinder motorcycles. The report further states that the said bikes will continue to be positioned as premium products and will open new opportunities not only for riders in the West but for the ones in emerging markets where such small capacity motorcycles are popular. Having said that, India that happens to be the world's largest two-wheeler market must be sure on the list. MV Agusta's CEO Timur Sardarov stated that the twin-cylinder engine platform will spawn multiple products and hence, get ready to see multiple smaller MV Agustas in the future.

If you ask us, the company might be coming up with an ADV, a streetfighter and a cruiser. The Italian marquee has not revealed as of now if the new engine will be a parallel twin or a V-twin. Well, if you ask us, we believe its the former. The report also claims that these 350cc bikes will be priced in the range of €6,000 to €7,000 that translates to Rs 4.75 lakh to Rs 5.55 lakh. The CEO also hinted that the upcoming smaller capacity bikes will be aimed at everyday usability and hence would be more practical in terms of daily use.

If MV Agusta manages to price these bikes well, these could turn out to be the game changers for the company. The upcoming 350s might make debut during the next year's EICMA and India launch might happen in the following year. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, in case you haven't, please visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Let us know how desperate are you to see the small capacity MVs in India.

Source: www.asphaltandrubber.com