30,000 riders booked in Puducherry for not wearing a helmet

Around 30,000 people have been booked for riding motorcycles without wearing helmets in the Union Territory of Puducherry since February 11, a senior police officer said. The officer said traffic policemen have been noting down registration numbers of motorcycles when they come across the riders without helmets. Court summons will be issued to the violators. The first-time offender will be levied a penalty of Rs 100 and in case of repetition of the offence an enhanced penalty of Rs 300 will be levied. For violations of the rule thereafter, riders' driving licence would be cancelled, the officer said.

Earlier, Kiran Bedi was seen scolding the riders not wearing a helmet while riding. A video recently went viral on the web in which Kiran Bedi can be seen stopping multiple two-wheeler riders for not wearing a helmet and advising them to wear one. Furthermore, the retired IPS officer was also seen advising people riding with kids to wear a helmet. Kiran Bedi also goes ahead to make the people understand how not wearing a helmet can be dangerous.

Previously, Delhi traffic Police also came up with a unique way of teaching riders that do not wear a helmet while riding. Cops from the said Traffic Police department showed mirrors to those not wearing a helmet and needless to say, their effort received a lot of praises on the social media. The said mirror was attached with a string of messages and one of them reads Kyunki Aaina Jhooth Nahi Bolta (because a mirror doesn't lie).

