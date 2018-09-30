2Wheeler taxis in India: Honda ventures into shared mobility with 1500 Honda Activa scooters

Increasing urbanization and the new business models around mobility has seen one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has collaborated with VOGO to venture into the scooter sharing network. With this partnership, VOGO now has a fleet of over 1500 Honda Activa 5G scooters. The company has already delivered 200 units to VOGO in Hyderabad and now hands over 300 units in Bengaluru. This will further boost the last-mile connectivity for metro commuters in the city.

Inadequate mass transit options in India has resulted in deteriorating traffic in major Indian cities especially Bengaluru. Shared mobility on two-wheelers is a quick and economical way to fight traffic and also increasing fuel prices. This is HMSI's first venture into the shared mobility space and is also the first choice to 2wheeler taxis in India says the company. It has also delivered 3000 units to another big aggregator in Southern India. The 2Wheeler taxi business in the next big business model believes experts. From a small number of 10 shared mobility plates in 2014, the number has tripled in just 4 years. Honda supplies its scooters to over 30 shared mobility players operating in major cities including Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon and even in parts of Goa.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President- Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Scooters are universally accepted due to their unisex appeal, comfort and convenience. Honda being the undisputed primary choice of customers, is being increasingly inducted by various shared mobility companies in their fleet. We thank VOGO for choosing Honda to be a partner for the latest fleet expansion and wish them success.”

Padmanabhan B, Founder, VOGO said, “ We are building a strong network of scooters, being the preferred choice of shared mobility customers, that will solve traffic and congestion in large Indian cities and make daily commute easy and hassle-free.”

Honda Activa brand has been a success for the company ever since its inception and has remained the top-selling two-wheeler in the country for a long time. It is now preferred by shared mobility players across all 3 types of operations – be it aggregators, two-wheeler rentals or even the digitized self-ride rentals.