250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

Bajaj is all set to enter the 250cc category with the Dominar 250 and the same will be met by a couple of worthy challengers in the battlefield namely Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25.

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the Dominar 250 in the coming weeks and the approach is simple! With the new D250, the company will be trying to offer a more accessible Dominar to the masses at of course a lesser price. The new model will have infinite similarities with the bigger Dominar 400 and will be a great option for those who always wanted a Dominar but felt that the price is higher. With the launch of the new model, the Dominar 250 will be entering a competitive segment that has some challenging players like the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25. Here’s how the three stack up against each other in this paper fight.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 – Engine specifications & gearbox

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets power from the same 248.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled that propels the KTM 250 Duke. While the official specs are yet to be revealed, leaked numbers on the web suggest 29.4hp of power and 24Nm of torque for the Dominar 250. Suzuki Gixxer 250, on the other hand, is powered by a 249cc, oil-cooled engine with 26.5hp of power along with 22 Nm of torque. Last, the Yamaha FZ draws power from a 249cc, oil-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 20.9hp and 20Nm. Coming to the transmission, like the Dominar 400, the smaller Bajaj Dominar 250 will also reportedly get a six-speed gearbox and if this is true, the Yamaha FZ is the only bike in this comparison with a five-speed gearbox with Gixxer 250 also having a six-speed unit.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 – Dimensions

Bajaj Dominar 250 will reportedly have overall body dimensions of 2156mm x 836mm x 1112mm (LxWxH). On the other hand, Yamaha FZ measures 2015mm x 770mm x 1075mm (LxWxH) while the Suzuki Gixxer 250 accounts for 2010mm x 805mm x 1035mm (LxWxH). The seat height for the Bajaj Dominar 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 are the same at 800mm while the seat for the Yamaha FZ25 is set at a slightly lower height of 795mm. In terms of the fuel tank capacity, Yamaha FZ25 has the biggest fuel tank with 14-litre capacity while Gixxer 250 and Dominar 250 have 12-litre and 13-litre fuel tank capacity respectively.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 – Features

All three motorcycles here get an all-LED headlamp unit for better illumination in the dark. The Bajaj Dominar 250 is the only bike to get inverted forks upfront while the rest two bikes get conventional telescopic forks. A rear monoshock is common on all three bikes. All three motorcycles get disc brakes at both ends with a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). While there isn’t clarity on the ABS system of the Dominar 250 at the moment, the Gixxer 250 and FZ25 get a dual-channel unit.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 – Price in India

Bajaj Auto is yet to announce the price for the upcoming Dominar 250. If reports on the internet are something to go by, the bike will be priced at around Rs 1.60 lakh. The price of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is almost the same at Rs 1,59,800. Last but definitely not the least, the Yamaha FZ25 can be yours for a price of Rs 1,36,680 and hence, is the most affordable motorcycle in this comparison. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

