KTM Duke 790 to be reintroduced globally: Will reach showrooms by June 2022

The original Scalpel is set to make a comeback and should be available in showroom by mid of this year. The re-introduction does not come with any major changes apart from a new colour scheme and a new price tag.

KTM impressed fans around the world when they launched their first parallel-twin motorcycle in 2017, the Duke 790. This middleweight naked motorcycle had razor-sharp handling and impressive performance despite being down on cylinder count when compared to its competitors. While we got the bike in India in 2019, KTM never updated it to meet BS6 emission norms and the bike was eventually discontinued in 2020.

Now, KTM is all set to reintroduce the Duke 790 in the global market. Powered by the same LC8c parallel-twin motor, the new bike will be compliant with the latest emission norms but will not have any changes in terms of power and torque outputs. Europe will get a 95bhp version while the rest of the world will be treated to the more powerful 105bhp version. Even the 87Nm torque output is the same as the previous model as well. It will continue to ride on 17-inch tyres and have WP Apex inverted forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. The company has even mentioned that the bike will return a mileage of roughly 22.7kmpl but most owners will not be fretting about fuel efficiency anyway.

There are no styling changes in this updated Duke 790 and that is not essentially a bad thing in our opinion. The bike will be available in two colour options including the signature orange paint scheme and an all-new grey and black one.

The standard electronics package will include a cornering traction control, cornering ABS and a 5-inch full-colour TFT display. There will also be a Supermoto mode for the ABS. Additionally, the higher-spec versions of the bike will also get a quickshiter, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control and smartphone connectivity through KTM My Ride. KTM will offer three riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport) as standard with the Track mode being available as an option.

The original Duke 790 was brought to India via the CKD route and had a price tag of Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It is still unclear if we will get the Scalpel here in India and what kind of pricing is to be expected. Globally, the reintroduced Duke 390 will provide buyers with an option between the much smaller Duke 390 and the Duke 890.