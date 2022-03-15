New Royal Enfield Scram 411 India Launch Highlights: 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price in India, Features, Specs, Images, Engine, Mileage, Colors

New Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price in India, Specs, Mileage, Photos: Royal Enfield has finally taken the covers off the Scram 411. This scrambler style motorcycle is based on the Himalayan ADV and gets the same engine and transmission setup. The 411cc engine is good for producing 24.3bhp and 32Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield is offering the Scram 411 in seven colour options and prices for the bike start at Rs 2.03 lakh and go up to Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike shares a lot of components with the Himalayan but is more accessible due to a shorter seat height. It has also shed some weight as scramblers are known to be light and nimble machines.
The braking hardware on the Scram 411 includes a 300mm disc brake at the front and a 240mm disc brake at the rear. The bike gets dual-channel ABS but unlike the Himalayan, you cannot switch off the rear ABS.
Along with a reduction in tyre size, the ground clearance has been brought down to 200mm. Despite being 20mm less than the Himalayan, this figure is plenty when it comes to going over city speedbreakers or most off-road terrains.
The Himalayan Scram 411 will come with a single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster as standard. Users can also kit the bike with a Tripper that shows turn-by-turn navigation. This is the same unit that was introduced with the Meteor 350.
The Himalayan Scram 411 will be offered in seven different colour options – Graphite Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Yellow, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, Silver Spirit and White Flame. Out of these, Silver Spirit and White Flame are the most expensive ones.
Royal Enfield will be offering the Himalayan Scram 411 at a starting price of Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Talking of the top-end model, it has been priced at Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom).
Another change comes in the form of a more accessible seat height. Since the Scram 411 is not as off-road focused as the Himalayan, Royal Enfield can afford to reduce the ground clearance and the seat height so that even shorted riders can feel more comfortable with the bike. The Scram 411 has a seat height of 795mm which is 5mm lower than its ADV sibling.
The front telescopic forks on the Scram 411 boast a 190mm travel while the rear monoshock has a travel of 180mm. While the front suspension travel is 10mm less compared to the Himalayan, the rear is at par with the ADV.
While the Himalayan gets a split seat setup, the Scram 411 will come with a single-piece seat. However, one can see that the overall shape has largely been kept the same between the two bikes and the pillion sits a little higher up compared to the rider.
The biggest visual difference can be spotted when you look at the headlamp of the Scram 411. It drops the windscreen of the Himalayan in favour of a headlamp cladding. The high set front fender has also been replaced by a more conventional unit. There is also a small panel at the front-end of the fuel tank.
The test mules were spotted with spoke wheels just like the Himalayan. This leads us to believe that the Scram 411 will not come with tubeless tyres or alloy wheels. While this will be great when you go off the beaten path, it could be a pain point for those riding primarily in the city.
A big change on the Scram 411, compared to the Himalayan, will be a smaller front tyre. While it makes sense for the ADV to have a 21-inch front wheel, the scrambler can get away with a 19-inch unit. At the rear, one will continue to see a 17-inch tyre though.
Just like the engine, the gearbox will also be shared among the two bikes. The Scram 411 will get the same 5-speed unit as the Himalayan, however, we expect no changes in terms of gear ratios.
As we mentioned earlier, the Scram 411 will share components with the Himalayan and the engine is one of them. It will get the same 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is also seen in the ADV. Power and torque outputs should also remain the same at 24.3bhp and 32Nm, respectively. The company might make small tweaks to the way the engine responds to better suit the Scram 411.
We know that Scramblers have not been the hottest segment of motorcycles in India. Brands like Ducati and Triumph sell their scramblers in India but they are higher capacity motorcycles with equally high price tags. The recently launched Yezdi Scrambler became the most-affordable scrambler in India and will be a direct competitor of the Scram 411.
While the company is yet to officially reveal the Scram 411, thanks to the various spy shots, we have a fair idea of what the bike would look like. One can certainly see similarities between the Scram 411 and the Himalayan when it comes to the overall design.
The Scram 411 will be based on the Himalayan ADV and will also share many components with the latter. We expect the prices for the Scram 411 to be around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a tad cheaper than the Himalayan.
This will be the first product launch from Royal Enfield in 2022. The last major launch from the company was the updated Classic 350 that was launched in September last year.
