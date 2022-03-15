New Royal Enfield Scram 411 India Launch Highlights: 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price in India, Features, Specs, Images, Engine, Mileage, Colors

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specs, Colours, Features Highlights: This is the first launch by the company in the year 2022 and has a starting price of Rs 2.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

New Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price in India, Specs, Mileage, Photos: Royal Enfield has finally taken the covers off the Scram 411. This scrambler style motorcycle is based on the Himalayan ADV and gets the same engine and transmission setup. The 411cc engine is good for producing 24.3bhp and 32Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield is offering the Scram 411 in seven colour options and prices for the bike start at Rs 2.03 lakh and go up to Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike shares a lot of components with the Himalayan but is more accessible due to a shorter seat height. It has also shed some weight as scramblers are known to be light and nimble machines.

