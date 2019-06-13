22KYMCO launches three scooters in India: iFlow to get battery swapping technology

Indian origin 22 Motors in a joint venture with Taiwanese KYMCO (Kwang Yang Motor Company) has announced the launch of three new scooters in the Indian market. Launched under the brand name 22KYMCO, the line-up includes one electric and two ICE products. 22KYMCO has also announced setting up of a manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Haryana. This facility will have an annual production capacity of 200,000 units. 22KYMCO first electric scooter i.e. the iFlow has been launched at a price of Rs 90,000. The ICE products i.e. the Like200 and the X-Town 300i ABS are going to cost Rs 1,30,000 and Rs 2,30,000 respectively.

22KYMCO says that Like200 and the X-Town 300i ABS is going to help the company establish itself in the mainstream scooter market in India while the iFlow is going to cement the company's position in the upcoming e-mobility space in the country. The two-wheeler manufacturer said that all its products have been designed and developed keeping in mind Indian conditions.

The iFlow electric scooter comes with KYMCO's IONEX battery swapping technology. The scooter comes with lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries which weight just 5 kgs. The company says that these batteries can be charged in a matter of 1 hour. These batteries, however, are not included in the price of the scooter and will be available on a monthly lease basis. The cost of leasing one such battery, per month, equals to Rs 500. These scooters can accommodate two batteries which give a range of 160 km. The company is going to provide battery swapping stations from where one can simply replace a depleted battery with a charged one at the swapping stations provided by the company. In the first phase of its market focus, the company aims at targeting major cities which includes the likes of New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder – 22Motors said that 22KYMCO realized that there is a significant need gap in the Indian two-wheeler market since customers are increasingly opting for premium high-end scooters, but the lack of options in the product category is driving scooter consumers away. Our range of offerings ensures that we have a product for every rider type on the street. The range of Maxi scooters will fill this need gap for this set of audience. Besides this, the dialogue on the electrification of vehicles in India has picked up pace like never before and electric vehicles are the future. All our actions are focused in the direction of building a strong electric mobility ecosystem in India and our customers continue to remain at the forefront of our strategy.