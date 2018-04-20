22-year old student dies attempting extreme riding challenge: Shows why these challenges are unadvisable in India

Motorcycling in India is evolving, more and people are looking at motorcycles less as a point to point commuter and more as a release from the humdrum of rat race. However, as we grow our love for motorcycles it is pivotally important to remember that ,while it is true that two wheels move the soul in a way that four wheels can’t begin to even imagine, the risks are omnipresent and rules must be obeyed at all costs. This is the only way to ensure that you return home safe every time you head out on a motorcycle.

Naturally where this is a community there will be bragging rights, motorcycling touring has its own set of challenges that encourage riders to cover large distances in a stipulated period. One such challenge is officiated in the US and goes by the name of Saddle sore. Which tracks a rider across 1600 kms or (1000 miles) in less than 24 hours. One such aspirant, who happened to be a 22-year old engineering student from Kerala lost his life in the process of attempting the Saddle Sore on Wednesday. When his bike bike crashed into a lorry in the neighbouring state of Karnataka .

Midhun Khosh, a final year student of the Nehru Engineering College at Pampady in Kerala Palakkad district, was attempting what is known as a saddle sore challenge, where the aim is to ride a two-wheeler for at least 1,600 kilometres within a span of 24 hours.The engineering student was killed immediately when his 250cc Honda CBR 250R Repsol Edition motorcycle slammed into a lorry that was ahead of him and had braked suddenly, police in Karnataka said, adding a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the lorry driver.The accident took place near Chitradurga on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway at 4 am.

Midhun Khosh was attempting to ride 1600 km in 24 hours "Kerala police, quoting information provided by Midhun's family, said he had a craze for speed bike riding and was participating in the Saddle Sore challenge that required riders to cover around 1,600 km in 24 hours," news agency Press Trust of India quoted the police as saying.

The saddle sore challenge is conducted by a US-based organization called Iron butt Association.Midhun had left for the challenge on Tuesday evening, telling his mother that he was going to neighbouring Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, police said. "Police found a sketch of the route map of his planned trip -- Palakkad-Bengaluru-Pune -- from his home in nearby Ottapalam and some jottings on the risks involved, equipment needed for emergency and eatables such as chocolates to be carried," police said.

While we mourn the loss of someone of someone within the community, and our condolences go out to the family. The major take away from this is that most of these challenges are designed for four lane highways and empty expressways outside the nation. Our highways are full of lurking danger and careless drivers and riders, riding under even the slightest duress on the highway exponentially increases the chances of a mishap. Which is why routes for this challenge need to be carefully planned and in such a way as to ensure that you do not have to ride through the night.