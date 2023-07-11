21st International Jawa-Yezdi Day: Over 10,000 participate to celebrate two-strokes of the yesteryear

The 21st International Jawa-Yezdi Day held in Bengaluru saw passionate riders meet and discuss their love for motorcycles.

July in Bengaluru is known for its rain and the International Jawa-Yezdi Day, an event that brings huge crowds to celebrate the Czechoslovakian motorcycles that once ruled supreme in India. This year, the event saw over 10,000 participants, either showcasing their classic motorcycles, riding the latest versions, or as spectators.

Bengaluru has always been a city obsessed with motorsports, either in the form of hill climbs or quarter-mile races. It remains so to this day. This has given rise to motorcycles across categories being raced, from Royal Enfields to Yamaha RD 350s, and even Jawa-Yezdis. This year’s event was a great platform for many like-minded racers and tuners to meet.

Maqsood Baig with his family

One such person is Maqsood Baig, the son of Ansar Baig. Maqsood has been racing Yezdis for many years with the help of his dad, who was a motorcycle racer himself. Maqsood recalls when his dad stopped racing in the year 1986 and wanted to tune motorcycles instead. With his know-how, they were the undisputed champions till 2019.

However, the love for motorcycles is still in the family as Maqsood still races, while his sister, Shazia, also rides Yezdis and other motorcycles the family owns such as a Yamaha RD 350, Jawa, RoadKing, and other Yamahas such an RX100 and a 135. Maqsood’s eight-year-old daughter also rides the Yamaha RX100 and the RX135.

Vikranth Hegde alongside his rare 1983 Jawa Cezet 350

However, on the other spectrum, there are people like Vikranth Hegde, who rides his motorcycles every day. Called ‘Vicky’ amongst his friend’s circle, Hegde recalls buying his first Road King in 1999, right after finishing school. He says how his passion for Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles has even turned out to help him set up a source of income.

Hegde rides his 1973 Jawa every day and his Jawa 350 twin frequently, but with an eye out for growing pollution. He says how these motorcycles are meant to last and how easy they are to fix. Spare parts are a concern, however, they are available in plenty within the community. Vicky also owns a rare 1983 Jawa Cezet 350, which was brought to India by the Jawa company back in the day for R&D purposes. This was the base of the Jawa 350 twin.

Sandeep and his 1990 Yezdi Roadking

There are also other record-setters like Deepak Kamath who set multiple records on a Yezdi motorcycle, and Sandeep Ananthaprakash, who rode a 1990 Yezdi Roadking for 58 days and 21,000km, covering the Indian border. Sandeep says that his ride plans had seen unforeseen delays in the past, including the pandemic and when he eventually did it in 2022, how relaxed he felt riding an old motorcycle, which had absolutely no issues on the ride.