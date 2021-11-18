214hp, Rs 36 lakh Panigale V4 SP launched in India: Ducati’s flagship superbike!

The Panigale V4 SP is powered by a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine derived from MotoGP, which is good to produce 214 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 124 Nm. 

By:Updated: Nov 18, 2021 6:00 PM

Ducati India has finally launched the new top-of-the-line Panigale V4 SP in the country. This is the flagship superbike from the Italian brand in India and the suffix ‘SP’ symbolizes some critical bits that ensure faster lap times. The new Ducati Panigale V4 SP has been launched in India at a price of Rs 36.07 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the same have already begun across Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai. Deliveries to start on an immediate basis. The new Panigale V4 SP gets a dedicated livery, steering head machined from billet, showing the progressive number of the bike.

Speaking of its firebreathing heart, the Panigale V4 SP is powered by a MotoGP-derived 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine and the same is good to produce 214 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 124 Nm. The SP comes with Brembo Stylema Callipers and Brembo brake pump with MCS system. Moreover, you get adjustable aluminium rider footpegs with carbon heel guards. The SP version also gets Ohlins NIX-30 forks, Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber, Ohlins steering damper, and these are controlled by the second-generation Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 system.

Coming to the electronics package, the motorcycle comes with 6-axis Bosch inertial platform including Bosch EVO Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control EVO 3 (DTC EVO 3), Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up / down EVO 2 (DQS EVO 2), Engine Brake Control EVO (EBC EVO), Ducati Electronic Suspension EVO (DES EVO) and also, Auto Tyre Calibration. All the information is displayed on a high-resolution 5-inch full-TFT colour instrument cluster. In addition, the V4 SP is also equipped with Ducati Data Analyzer+ (DDA+) kit with a GPS module.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

