21,000+ Honda bikes, scooters sold after dealerships reopened amid lockdown

45% of Honda dealerships along with 30% of its network touchpoints have now re-opened amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

By:Updated: May 16, 2020 2:17:34 PM

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that since the reopening of its retail outlets amid the ongoing lockdown, the company has sold over 21,000 two-wheelers. Moreover, the company has stated that around 2.5 lakh Honda customers have managed to get their vehicles serviced at the company’s dealerships and service centers across the country.

The company says that 45% of its dealerships and 30% of its network touchpoints now have been re-opened.  Honda claims that all these outlets are adhering to the guidelines issued by the Government of India and all the processes are in sync with the “Dealership Operations Resumption Manual” released by Honda. In addition to this, as a part of some exciting offers, Honda customers can now avail upto 100% loan to value, low down-payment and also savings going upto Rs. 12,000. Moreover, the customers can also buy on EMI from a range of 20+ credit cards and debit cards. Furthermore, a prospective buyer can also make an online booking at many of Honda’s dealership.

Commenting on how Honda is managing the business in these unprecedented times, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that in these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India is moving forward synergizing with the new ecosystem. He adds that safeguarding health & well-being, Honda network is very well equipped & all geared up to delight the customers. Guleria says that with the ready availability of six BSVI products, the company is seeing increasing take off in retails by the day. Moreover, growing numbers of vehicles reporting at Honda’s touchpoints for servicing is a testimony to customers’ trust & assurance in Honda and its network readiness to serve them while taking care of the new hygiene & Social distancing norms.

Just like Honda, multiple other two-wheeler companies like Hero MotoCorp and Yamaha have also announced the reopening of their dealerships amid the ongoing lockdown.

