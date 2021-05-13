208hp, Rs 23 lakh Ducati Streetfighter V4 launched in India: What’s special in this Kawasaki Z H2 rival

Bookings for the Ducati Streetfighter V4 are now officially open and deliveries are set to begin as and when the lockdown restrictions ease.

photo: Simon Palfrader©/Red

If you have been planning to buy the Ducati Streetfighter V4, well, the wait ends now! After days of teasing us with the visuals of the manic hyper street naked, the company has finally launched the bike in India. Ducati Streetfighter V4 price in India starts at Rs 19.99 lakh with the entry-level standard variant while the more premium S trim will cost you Rs 3 lakh more at Rs 22.99 lakh. The price for the Dark Stealth colour for the S version is Rs 23.19 lakh. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, India. Official bookings for the Streetfighter are now open at the company’s dealerships across India. The bike has been launched in two colour options namely Ducati Red and Dark Stealth, with the latter being available only for the S version.

Powering the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a 1103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that is good for churning out 208 hp of power along with 123 Nm of torque. These numbers can further be boosted to 220 hp and 130 Nm, thanks to the full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovic that also lessens the weight of the bike by 6 kgs. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 gets 43 mm Showa Big Piston USD forks upfront while there is a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock for the rear. On the other hand, the more premium S version comes with 43mm Ohlins NIX-30 front forks along with an Ohlins TTX36 rear monoshock. On the S version, both, the suspension and the steering damper are controlled by Ohlin’s very own second-generation Smart EC 2.0 system.

Changing the riding modes on the Ducati Streetfighter V4 changes the character of the engine along with electronic control parameters while on the S version, the suspension set-up too. The said modes include Race Riding Mode, Sport Riding Mode and Street Riding Mode. The electronics package on the Ducati Streetfighter V4 includes a 6-axis IMU including cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control and also, Ducati Power Launch (DPL). In addition, you get bits like Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 along with Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, and Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO.

The instrument cluster is a 5-inch full-TFT high resolution coloured screen that supports Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) integration. Thanks to this, riders can take incoming calls, select and listen to music tracks or receive text messages via a Bluetooth link. Official bookings for the Ducati Streetfighter V4 are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The company says that the deliveries will begin as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

