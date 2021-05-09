208hp Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased before India launch: Key highlights of this litre-class hyper naked

Internationally, Ducati Streetfighter V4 is available for sale in two versions namely Standard and S and both of these are expected to make way to India.

By:Updated: May 09, 2021 3:33 PM

 

Good news for everyone who has been waiting for the insane litre-class street naked – Ducati Streetfighter V4 to land on Indian shores. The manufacturer has recently teased the said model on its social media channels hinting towards its imminent launch. Multiple Ducati dealerships across the country have already started accepting bookings for the bike while the launch date remains undisclosed at the moment. The biggest highlight of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is its Desmosedici Stradale V4 heart that it shares with the Panigale V4. The 1,103cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine churns out 208 hp of firepower while the peak torque output is also an impressive 123 Nm. The transmission is a six-speed unit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ducati India (@ducati_india)

The Streetfighter V4 tips the scales at 201kg (kerb weight), thanks to which it comes with an astonishing power-to-weight ratio. Globally, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is on sale in two variants namely Standard and S and both these trims are expected to make their way to Indian shores. Moreover, you can expect the same two colour options namely Dark Stealth and Ducati Red here in India. In terms of electronics, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 comes with bits like cornering ABS along with wheelie control, traction control, rider modes, and also, engine braking control system.

All these features can easily be accessed through a TFT display. Now coming to the differences between the Standard and the more premium S trim. The latter, with the extra cash, gets an electronic Ohlins suspension system compared to the Showa front forks and Sach rear unit on the standard variant. Moreover, the S version gets forged Marchesini alloy wheels that make it 2 kg lighter. With the transition to the stricter Euro5 emission norms, Ducati had integrated new front brake and clutch pumps on the Streetfighter V4. The new units are self-bleeding and are borrowed from the Ducati Panigale V4.

Speaking of the expected price, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 will likely be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

