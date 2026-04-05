2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 review: Is this the best all-rounder? A ride to Shillong

A ride to Shillong proves this roadster can master both the daily commute and the precision of a mountain pass

Among all motorcycle types, a roadster is possibly the most practical. Unlike a cruiser or a sport bike or an adventure tourer, a roadster is for everyone – new riders, office goers, college guys. A roadster, however, isn’t for long-distance touring. Correct?

A ride from Guwahati to Shillong on the updated 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 proved me wrong – it continues to impress as a lean, mean, cornering machine, as well as a comfortable tourer.

What’s a roadster?

A bike with a minimalist design, usually light and easily manoeuvrable, and typically has a comfortable, upright seating position.

What’s the Guerrilla 450?

It’s fitted with the 452-cc, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine (40.02 PS power and 40.02 Nm torque). For 2026, Royal Enfield has sharpened the proposition by offering ‘one machine, two flavours’. You can stick with the classic upright, street-first ergonomics or opt for the new Apex variant (which has lowered aluminium handlebars and a forward-leaning riding angle). It still keeps that minimalist design, but adds an X-factor with new shades of red, black, and green, a sculpted rear seat cowl, and a colour-coded front cowl.

How does it ride?

The Guerrilla 450 has a kerb weight of 185 kg. With a low seat height of 780 mm, even shorter riders can easily find the ground, making the bike easy to manoeuvre in traffic or through the twisties.

It has updated Street and Sport ride modes with mode retention, meaning the bike remembers your last selected mode even after you turn off the ignition.

Sport (formerly Performance): The full power of the engine is unleashed for a faster, more involving ride. This mode is best for chasing precision and cornering thrills.

Street (formerly Eco): Power delivery is controlled, making it ideal for everyday urban riding and versatility.

A major update for 2026 is the rubber. The Apex variant gets road-biased Vredestein Centauro ST tyres for enhanced grip in the corners. The Dash and Flash variants get improved Ceat Gripp XL RE tyres. Brake bite remains strong with a 320-mm front disc and a 270-mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. Top speed remains close to 150 km/h. Fuel efficiency is about 35 km/litre.

Is it better than Harley?

The two rivals are Triumph Speed 400 and Harley-Davidson X440. But the Guerrilla 450 is more powerful, and feels stable and engaging. If Triumph discontinues the Speed 400 to make way for a 350-cc engine, then the Harley will be the only rival left. But the Guerrilla 450 seems more advanced. Its Tripper Dash – a circular 4-inch TFT display with Google Maps-powered navigation – is standard across all variants and offers a more connected experience than Harley, and the Guerrilla 450 also has a corner-hungry character and a more muscular road presence.

Is it the only bike you need?

Ex-showroom prices are Apex (Rs 2,49,194 to Rs 2,56,387), Dash (Rs 2,49,194 to Rs 2,67,116), and Flash (Rs 2,72,479). The Guerrilla range also includes a 7-year extended warranty and roadside assistance, which adds massive peace of mind. Whether you are navigating narrow lanes, dropping your mom to a kitty party, or exploring the road from Guwahati to Shillong, the Guerrilla 450 is an urban fighter that gives you everything you need.